Amenities

patio / balcony parking recently renovated microwave

Unit Amenities microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking

WILL BE AVAILABLE DECEMBER 1, 2019. Duplex with 2 bedrooms and 1 bathroom. Property is being updated with fresh interior paint and some interior light fixtures. A built-in microwave is being added in the kitchen. Huge yard and lots of trees. More like a house than an apartment. Lots of new windows to help with heating and cooling costs. Water, trash and lawn service is provided. Close to everything and covered parking. Agent is owner.