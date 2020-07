Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace microwave walk in closets Property Amenities pool

GREAT LOCATION! Easy access to Highway 360, just minutes from Joe Pool Lake and brand new shops on Broad. Highly Sought after Mansfield ISD, 3 beds, 2 baths, spacious living area, entertaining kitchen, study or playroom. Perfect floorplan. Grand Master bedroom with large master bath, garden tub, and huge walk in closet. 2 split bedrooms in front are perfect for kids and guests. Large yard is perfect for entertaining and play!