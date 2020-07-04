1511 Biggs Circle

Amenities

Fully furnished, all utilities included minimum 30-day rental - charming home, 3 bedrooms, 2 full bath. Nice bright living room. Has desk area with high speed internet. In a quiet neighborhood, centrally located 5 minutes to Cowboys Stadium, The Ballpark, Six Flags & and more. 25 minutes to both downtown Fort Worth & downtown Dallas. 35 minutes to Texas Motor Speedway. Easy access to major highways, minutes to I-20 or I-30. Close to schools, entertainment, restaurants and shopping areas. Ready to move in- furniture, sheets, blankets, pillows, towels provided. Kitchen fully stocked w dishes, pots & pans, silverware, coffee station, etc. Streaming TV capabilities on 2 TVs.