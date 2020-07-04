All apartments in Arlington
1511 Biggs Circle
1511 Biggs Circle

1511 Biggs Circle · No Longer Available
Location

1511 Biggs Circle, Arlington, TX 76010

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
all utils included
parking
internet access
furnished
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
internet access
Fully furnished, all utilities included minimum 30-day rental - charming home, 3 bedrooms, 2 full bath. Nice bright living room. Has desk area with high speed internet. In a quiet neighborhood, centrally located 5 minutes to Cowboys Stadium, The Ballpark, Six Flags & and more. 25 minutes to both downtown Fort Worth & downtown Dallas. 35 minutes to Texas Motor Speedway. Easy access to major highways, minutes to I-20 or I-30. Close to schools, entertainment, restaurants and shopping areas. Ready to move in- furniture, sheets, blankets, pillows, towels provided. Kitchen fully stocked w dishes, pots & pans, silverware, coffee station, etc. Streaming TV capabilities on 2 TVs.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street, 1 space/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1511 Biggs Circle have any available units?
1511 Biggs Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1511 Biggs Circle have?
Some of 1511 Biggs Circle's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and all utils included. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1511 Biggs Circle currently offering any rent specials?
1511 Biggs Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1511 Biggs Circle pet-friendly?
No, 1511 Biggs Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 1511 Biggs Circle offer parking?
Yes, 1511 Biggs Circle offers parking.
Does 1511 Biggs Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1511 Biggs Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1511 Biggs Circle have a pool?
No, 1511 Biggs Circle does not have a pool.
Does 1511 Biggs Circle have accessible units?
No, 1511 Biggs Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 1511 Biggs Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1511 Biggs Circle has units with dishwashers.

