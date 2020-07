Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage walk in closets fireplace game room

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities game room parking garage

This beautiful 4-2-2 is located minutes from great dining and shopping near the Highlands and Parks Mall. Vaulted ceilings, spacious living area with fireplace and large kitchen greet you. Downstairs features a large game room and wet bar. The master bedroom features a large bay window and oversized walk in closet. Newer fixtures throughout the house. Neighborhood features easy access to I-20 or HWY 360.