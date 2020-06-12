1407 Trevino Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities game room bbq/grill

Available for move in IMMEDIATE. Easy qualified base on income: need a very strong income (4 times of the rent). Fully remodeled home with over $30,000 in upgrades. Beautiful open floor plan concept with 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, a game room, and an Office. Gorgeous kitchen with granite countertops, backsplash to compliment the counters, and Stainless steel appliances (excluding refrigerator). Walking distance to the Arlington Highlands, Shopping, Entertainment, Restaurants, Schools, and minutes from Highway 360 & I20. Huge back yard with a relaxing patio to BBQ on. This will not last. Apply Today.