All apartments in Arlington
Find more places like 1407 Trevino Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Arlington, TX
/
1407 Trevino Drive
Last updated July 1 2019 at 10:39 PM

1407 Trevino Drive

1407 Trevino Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Arlington
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

1407 Trevino Drive, Arlington, TX 76014

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
game room
bbq/grill
Available for move in IMMEDIATE. Easy qualified base on income: need a very strong income (4 times of the rent). Fully remodeled home with over $30,000 in upgrades. Beautiful open floor plan concept with 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, a game room, and an Office. Gorgeous kitchen with granite countertops, backsplash to compliment the counters, and Stainless steel appliances (excluding refrigerator). Walking distance to the Arlington Highlands, Shopping, Entertainment, Restaurants, Schools, and minutes from Highway 360 & I20. Huge back yard with a relaxing patio to BBQ on. This will not last. Apply Today.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1407 Trevino Drive have any available units?
1407 Trevino Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1407 Trevino Drive have?
Some of 1407 Trevino Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1407 Trevino Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1407 Trevino Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1407 Trevino Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1407 Trevino Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 1407 Trevino Drive offer parking?
No, 1407 Trevino Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1407 Trevino Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1407 Trevino Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1407 Trevino Drive have a pool?
No, 1407 Trevino Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1407 Trevino Drive have accessible units?
No, 1407 Trevino Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1407 Trevino Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1407 Trevino Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Helpful Articles
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Roosevelt at Arlington Commons
425 East Lamar Boulevard
Arlington, TX 76011
Aria
2513 Summer Tree Cir
Arlington, TX 76006
Heritage Park
1108 Wynncrest Ln
Arlington, TX 76006
Remington Meadows
903 Ashford Ln
Arlington, TX 76006
Walnut Ridge
2500 Burney Rd
Arlington, TX 76006
404 Border
404 E Border St
Arlington, TX 76010
Element
1516 Arbor Town Cir
Arlington, TX 76011
Providence in the Park
1601 W Arbrook Blvd
Arlington, TX 76015

Similar Pages

Arlington 1 BedroomsArlington 2 Bedrooms
Arlington Dog Friendly ApartmentsArlington Pet Friendly Places
Arlington Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Town North
Parkway North

Apartments Near Colleges

The University of Texas at ArlingtonAmberton University
El Centro CollegeThe University of Texas at Dallas
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center