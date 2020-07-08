All apartments in Arlington
1309 Memory Ln APT 5014
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:16 PM

1309 Memory Ln APT 5014

1309 Memory Lane · No Longer Available
Location

1309 Memory Lane, Arlington, TX 76011

Amenities

patio / balcony
dogs allowed
pool
racquetball court
tennis court
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
furnished
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
pool
racquetball court
hot tub
tennis court
1309 Memory Ln APT 5014 Available 06/24/20 North Arlington Furnished 2 bedroom - FULLY FURNISHED CORPORATE HOUSING UNIT FOR LONG OR SHORT TERM LEASE!! This is spacious corner unit with 2 bedrooms, and 2 baths. Modern furnishings and gorgeous updates to the kitchen. Private covered patio with storage. Community has 2 large pools, hot tubs, tons of entertaining space in clubhouse, tennis courts, raquetball courts, and all of this in a gated community. Water bill is $40 per month, and will be a tenant expense.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1309 Memory Ln APT 5014 have any available units?
1309 Memory Ln APT 5014 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1309 Memory Ln APT 5014 have?
Some of 1309 Memory Ln APT 5014's amenities include patio / balcony, dogs allowed, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1309 Memory Ln APT 5014 currently offering any rent specials?
1309 Memory Ln APT 5014 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1309 Memory Ln APT 5014 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1309 Memory Ln APT 5014 is pet friendly.
Does 1309 Memory Ln APT 5014 offer parking?
No, 1309 Memory Ln APT 5014 does not offer parking.
Does 1309 Memory Ln APT 5014 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1309 Memory Ln APT 5014 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1309 Memory Ln APT 5014 have a pool?
Yes, 1309 Memory Ln APT 5014 has a pool.
Does 1309 Memory Ln APT 5014 have accessible units?
No, 1309 Memory Ln APT 5014 does not have accessible units.
Does 1309 Memory Ln APT 5014 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1309 Memory Ln APT 5014 does not have units with dishwashers.

