1304 Millbrook Drive

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors oven patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities game room media room

Come check out .326 acre ONE STORY home, off the CANAL, in the coveted INTERLOCHEN Community! The home checks all the boxes..Open concept floor plan with a large kitchen, granite, stainless steel appliances, long bar, breakfast nook and huge family room. This home has a flexible floor plan with 4 bedrooms, 3 full baths, formal dining and a large flex room, that could be an office, game room, media room or mother-in-law suite. Master has beautiful plantation shutters, wood floors, updated master bath with a huge shower and dual vanities. Relax while sitting outside on your multi-level deck looking over the water, or fishing directly into your own piece of the canal!