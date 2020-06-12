All apartments in Arlington
1304 Millbrook Drive
Last updated April 28 2020 at 9:56 PM

1304 Millbrook Drive

1304 Millbrook Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1304 Millbrook Drive, Arlington, TX 76012
Millbrook

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
game room
media room
Come check out .326 acre ONE STORY home, off the CANAL, in the coveted INTERLOCHEN Community! The home checks all the boxes..Open concept floor plan with a large kitchen, granite, stainless steel appliances, long bar, breakfast nook and huge family room. This home has a flexible floor plan with 4 bedrooms, 3 full baths, formal dining and a large flex room, that could be an office, game room, media room or mother-in-law suite. Master has beautiful plantation shutters, wood floors, updated master bath with a huge shower and dual vanities. Relax while sitting outside on your multi-level deck looking over the water, or fishing directly into your own piece of the canal!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1304 Millbrook Drive have any available units?
1304 Millbrook Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1304 Millbrook Drive have?
Some of 1304 Millbrook Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1304 Millbrook Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1304 Millbrook Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1304 Millbrook Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1304 Millbrook Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 1304 Millbrook Drive offer parking?
No, 1304 Millbrook Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1304 Millbrook Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1304 Millbrook Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1304 Millbrook Drive have a pool?
No, 1304 Millbrook Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1304 Millbrook Drive have accessible units?
No, 1304 Millbrook Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1304 Millbrook Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1304 Millbrook Drive has units with dishwashers.

