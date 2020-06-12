1304 Millbrook Drive

Amenities
Come check out .326 acre ONE STORY home, off the CANAL, in the coveted INTERLOCHEN Community! The home checks all the boxes..Open concept floor plan with a large kitchen, granite, stainless steel appliances, long bar, breakfast nook and huge family room. This home has a flexible floor plan with 4 bedrooms, 3 full baths, formal dining and a large flex room, that could be an office, game room, media room or mother-in-law suite. Master has beautiful plantation shutters, wood floors, updated master bath with a huge shower and dual vanities. Relax while sitting outside on your multi-level deck looking over the water, or fishing directly into your own piece of the canal!