1204 Sherwood Drive

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

This is a beautiful home recently renovated and located in a great neighborhood with scenic streets and quiet surroundings. This home has three large bedrooms and two full baths. It has two large living rooms and an enclosed sunroom for lots of entertaining at home - spacious kitchen to match. The lot is over a quarter acre with a huge back yard for the kids and a large storage shed outback for storage - keep your garage clear for the cars.