Home
/
Arlington, TX
/
1201 Brook Hill Lane
Last updated April 1 2020 at 8:38 AM
1 of 5
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1201 Brook Hill Lane
1201 Brook Hill Court
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
1201 Brook Hill Court, Arlington, TX 76014
Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
Property Amenities
Spacious 4 bedroom, 2 bath home. Move in Ready!!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1201 Brook Hill Lane have any available units?
1201 Brook Hill Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Arlington, TX
.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Arlington Rent Report
.
Is 1201 Brook Hill Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1201 Brook Hill Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1201 Brook Hill Lane pet-friendly?
No, 1201 Brook Hill Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Arlington
.
Does 1201 Brook Hill Lane offer parking?
No, 1201 Brook Hill Lane does not offer parking.
Does 1201 Brook Hill Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1201 Brook Hill Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1201 Brook Hill Lane have a pool?
No, 1201 Brook Hill Lane does not have a pool.
Does 1201 Brook Hill Lane have accessible units?
No, 1201 Brook Hill Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1201 Brook Hill Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1201 Brook Hill Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 1201 Brook Hill Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 1201 Brook Hill Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
