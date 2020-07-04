1200 Woodbine Street

Amenities

Unique home nestled amoungst trees in pristine condition with separate living space and 4th bedroom, perfect for a private guest suite. Recent improvements include Master Bath remodel, secondary bath remodel, fresh paint, newly installed carpet and a tankless water heater. Spacious kitchen with a large island, double ovens and gas cooktop. Architectural details include archways, high ceilings, an abundance of crown moulding, built-ins, two fireplaces and one that is double sided. Plenty of windows providing views of the trees. Shaded back patio with a view over the landscaped backyard. Minutes from I-30, close to shopping and entertainment. A premier location in Arlington!