114 Karen Ct

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated air conditioning fireplace

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/ee0084a01b ----

Beautiful well maintained home in an established neighborhood. Quiet and serene, located convenient to everything. This home has 3 over-sized bedrooms. Open floor-plan, with big kitchen and dining room. Ample of storage. Many upgrades has been done. The master suite has its own wood-burning Fireplace and sitting area. Each secondary bedrooms also a good size.The backyard is large with over-sized covered patio. Good size storage shed is on a slab, perfect for storage



Disposal

Washer/Dryer In Unit