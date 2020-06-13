All apartments in Arlington
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

114 Karen Ct

114 Karen Court · No Longer Available
Location

114 Karen Court, Arlington, TX 76014

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Beautiful well maintained home in an established neighborhood. Quiet and serene, located convenient to everything. This home has 3 over-sized bedrooms. Open floor-plan, with big kitchen and dining room. Ample of storage. Many upgrades has been done. The master suite has its own wood-burning Fireplace and sitting area. Each secondary bedrooms also a good size.The backyard is large with over-sized covered patio. Good size storage shed is on a slab, perfect for storage

Disposal
Washer/Dryer In Unit

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 114 Karen Ct have any available units?
114 Karen Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 114 Karen Ct have?
Some of 114 Karen Ct's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 114 Karen Ct currently offering any rent specials?
114 Karen Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 114 Karen Ct pet-friendly?
No, 114 Karen Ct is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 114 Karen Ct offer parking?
No, 114 Karen Ct does not offer parking.
Does 114 Karen Ct have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 114 Karen Ct offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 114 Karen Ct have a pool?
No, 114 Karen Ct does not have a pool.
Does 114 Karen Ct have accessible units?
No, 114 Karen Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 114 Karen Ct have units with dishwashers?
No, 114 Karen Ct does not have units with dishwashers.

