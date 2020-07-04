1109 Paula Drive

Amenities

LEASE - or - PURCHASE this Open Floor Plan Home has 3 Bedrooms and 2 Full Bathrooms. Two of the Bedrooms are Very Large with Setting Areas. One Bedroom is located on the main level and the other is on the second level. Backyard is fully fenced with a Large Covered Backyard Patio. Commercial Electricity is available in the Work Shop located in the back.

This Home is location just minutes from AT@T Stadium, Globe Life Park, Six Flags and Hurricane Harbor. This Home is conveniently close to Schools, Medical Center and Shopping...

Home is listed For Sale currently at $199,500.