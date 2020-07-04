All apartments in Arlington
Find more places like 1104 Andrews Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Arlington, TX
/
1104 Andrews Street
Last updated May 22 2020 at 11:28 AM

1104 Andrews Street

1104 Andrews Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Arlington
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

1104 Andrews Street, Arlington, TX 76011

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
garage
pool
air conditioning
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Quaint Single-Story Home in Arlington
Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 1,304 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community. This home is professionally managed and maintained by Tricon American Homes. You deserve single family rental living at its best!
BEWARE OF LEASING FRAUD! If you believe someone else is trying to rent you this home or have any questions regarding leasing fraud, please call our Fraud Prevention Hotline at 877.241.9085 or email us at TAHFraud@TriconAH.com. To learn more, visit TriconAmericanHomes.com/fraud-prevention.
Completed applications approved on first-come, first-served basis.

- Non-refundable application fee: $49.99 per occupant of age 18 or older
- One-year or longer lease minimum
- Non-refundable holding fee: $250 per home, credited to approved applicants first months rent after move in
- Utilities: Resident pays for all utilities including trash, sewer,and water
- Animals approved with pet fee and monthly animal rent
- Breed Restrictions: American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Mastiff, Chow, Doberman, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Wolf, Wolf hybrids, any combination mix of the foregoing breeds, and any other breed or type that Landlord deems to have similar characteristics.
- Maximum two animals allowed
- Equal Housing Opportunity
- Pricing is subject to change without notice. Some pricing may include special offers based on lease terms and date of occupancy.
- Security deposit varies based uponcredit criteria; however standard security deposit equals one months rent.
- Pool Maintenance Fee: $95 per month pool maintenance fee will be added to any home with a pool.
- Approved Applicants are required to execute a Lease Agreement and submit the full security deposit within 48 hours after approval of the Lease. The Lease start date must be within 14 days after approval. This requireme

(RLNE5697043)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1104 Andrews Street have any available units?
1104 Andrews Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1104 Andrews Street have?
Some of 1104 Andrews Street's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1104 Andrews Street currently offering any rent specials?
1104 Andrews Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1104 Andrews Street pet-friendly?
No, 1104 Andrews Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 1104 Andrews Street offer parking?
Yes, 1104 Andrews Street offers parking.
Does 1104 Andrews Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1104 Andrews Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1104 Andrews Street have a pool?
Yes, 1104 Andrews Street has a pool.
Does 1104 Andrews Street have accessible units?
No, 1104 Andrews Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1104 Andrews Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1104 Andrews Street has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Wimbledon Oaks
1802 Wimbledon Oaks Lane
Arlington, TX 76017
Heritage Park
1108 Wynncrest Ln
Arlington, TX 76006
Aspen Court
2305 Ashcroft Ln
Arlington, TX 76006
Autumnwood
2409 Fallwood Dr
Arlington, TX 76014
Ventura
2601 Furrs St
Arlington, TX 76006
Huntington Meadows
2311 Stratton Lane
Arlington, TX 76006
Current At The Grid
724 Polk Dr
Arlington, TX 76011
Fielder Crossing
1727 Westview Ter
Arlington, TX 76013

Similar Pages

Arlington 1 BedroomsArlington 2 Bedrooms
Arlington Dog Friendly ApartmentsArlington Pet Friendly Places
Arlington Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Town North
Parkway North

Apartments Near Colleges

The University of Texas at ArlingtonAmberton University
El Centro CollegeThe University of Texas at Dallas
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center