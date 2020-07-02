1019 Acapulco Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

You'll love this gorgeous 2-story home! Walking through the front door, you'll love the open and airy feeling of this 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms and offers 2303 sq ft of living space! This home features a dining room, family room, spacious kitchen with a view to the living room with a fireplace! The master bedroom is downstairs and the master bath has a large vanity with dual sinks, stand up shower, garden tub and a walk-in closet! Don't miss out! Schedule your convenient self-showing today!

