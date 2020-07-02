All apartments in Arlington
Find more places like 1014 Palos Verdes Boulevard.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Arlington, TX
/
1014 Palos Verdes Boulevard
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1014 Palos Verdes Boulevard

1014 Palos Verdes Boulevard · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Arlington
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

1014 Palos Verdes Boulevard, Arlington, TX 76017

Amenities

dishwasher
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
Property Amenities
Well kept home with lots of updates, ready to move in

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1014 Palos Verdes Boulevard have any available units?
1014 Palos Verdes Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
Is 1014 Palos Verdes Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
1014 Palos Verdes Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1014 Palos Verdes Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 1014 Palos Verdes Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 1014 Palos Verdes Boulevard offer parking?
No, 1014 Palos Verdes Boulevard does not offer parking.
Does 1014 Palos Verdes Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1014 Palos Verdes Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1014 Palos Verdes Boulevard have a pool?
No, 1014 Palos Verdes Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 1014 Palos Verdes Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 1014 Palos Verdes Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 1014 Palos Verdes Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1014 Palos Verdes Boulevard has units with dishwashers.
Does 1014 Palos Verdes Boulevard have units with air conditioning?
No, 1014 Palos Verdes Boulevard does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Equinox
2420 E Abram St
Arlington, TX 76010
Trinity Trace
1707 Trinity Height Dr
Arlington, TX 76014
Hunters Point
1805 NE Green Oaks Blvd
Arlington, TX 76006
Walnut Ridge
2500 Burney Rd
Arlington, TX 76006
Fielder Crossing
1727 Westview Ter
Arlington, TX 76013
Silverwood
1135 Silverwood Dr
Arlington, TX 76006
Preserve at Turtle Creek
2500 Brown Blvd
Arlington, TX 76006
Springfield Crossing
1801 W Arkansas Ln
Arlington, TX 76013

Similar Pages

Arlington 1 BedroomsArlington 2 Bedrooms
Arlington Dog Friendly ApartmentsArlington Pet Friendly Places
Arlington Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Town North
Parkway North

Apartments Near Colleges

The University of Texas at ArlingtonAmberton University
El Centro CollegeThe University of Texas at Dallas
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center