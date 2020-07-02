Rent Calculator
1014 Palos Verdes Boulevard
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1014 Palos Verdes Boulevard
1014 Palos Verdes Boulevard
Location
1014 Palos Verdes Boulevard, Arlington, TX 76017
Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
Property Amenities
Well kept home with lots of updates, ready to move in
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1014 Palos Verdes Boulevard have any available units?
1014 Palos Verdes Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Arlington, TX
.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Arlington Rent Report
.
Is 1014 Palos Verdes Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
1014 Palos Verdes Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1014 Palos Verdes Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 1014 Palos Verdes Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Arlington
.
Does 1014 Palos Verdes Boulevard offer parking?
No, 1014 Palos Verdes Boulevard does not offer parking.
Does 1014 Palos Verdes Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1014 Palos Verdes Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1014 Palos Verdes Boulevard have a pool?
No, 1014 Palos Verdes Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 1014 Palos Verdes Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 1014 Palos Verdes Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 1014 Palos Verdes Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1014 Palos Verdes Boulevard has units with dishwashers.
Does 1014 Palos Verdes Boulevard have units with air conditioning?
No, 1014 Palos Verdes Boulevard does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
