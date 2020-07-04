All apartments in Arlington
1014 De Pauw Drive

1014 De Pauw Drive
Location

1014 De Pauw Drive, Arlington, TX 76012

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautifully remodeled! Oversized open living with additional tiled sunroom area great for entertaining! All new stainless steel appliances with airy breakfast area in addition to the beautiful formal dining. Gorgeous wood laminate in main living and hallway, new decorative lighting and ceiling fans in all rooms make this a showplace! Fresh grey tone designer look paint & new carpet in bedrooms. New sinks, tubs, high end faucets and custom tile in bathrooms. Oversized utility area with cabinets & luxurious granite countertops in kitchen & bath vanities. Upgrades also include, new interior doors and hardware throughout! Rear entry garage for privacy and extra parking. Highly sought after Meadow Park Estates.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1014 De Pauw Drive have any available units?
1014 De Pauw Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1014 De Pauw Drive have?
Some of 1014 De Pauw Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1014 De Pauw Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1014 De Pauw Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1014 De Pauw Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1014 De Pauw Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 1014 De Pauw Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1014 De Pauw Drive offers parking.
Does 1014 De Pauw Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1014 De Pauw Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1014 De Pauw Drive have a pool?
No, 1014 De Pauw Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1014 De Pauw Drive have accessible units?
No, 1014 De Pauw Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1014 De Pauw Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1014 De Pauw Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

