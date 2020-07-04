1014 De Pauw Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Beautifully remodeled! Oversized open living with additional tiled sunroom area great for entertaining! All new stainless steel appliances with airy breakfast area in addition to the beautiful formal dining. Gorgeous wood laminate in main living and hallway, new decorative lighting and ceiling fans in all rooms make this a showplace! Fresh grey tone designer look paint & new carpet in bedrooms. New sinks, tubs, high end faucets and custom tile in bathrooms. Oversized utility area with cabinets & luxurious granite countertops in kitchen & bath vanities. Upgrades also include, new interior doors and hardware throughout! Rear entry garage for privacy and extra parking. Highly sought after Meadow Park Estates.