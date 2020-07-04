All apartments in Arlington
Last updated April 4 2019 at 5:26 AM

1010 Crystal Oak Lane

1010 Crystal Oak Ln · No Longer Available
Location

1010 Crystal Oak Ln, Arlington, TX 76006

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
fireplace
game room
microwave
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
game room
Picture perfect home, move in ready & ready for quick possession in prestigious Viridian, right across the street from one of several community parks! Glistening hardwoods greet your arrival leading past home office-study & formal dining rm to spacious gourmet kitchen at the heart of the home, w-granite c'tops, SS appliances & an abundance of cabinet space to delight the family chef! Opens across quaint breakfast nook to inviting fam rm w-view of backyard retreat w-covered patio. Master ste down w-large stand-up shower &soaking tub for those precious few quiet moments of solitude. Two bedrooms down, plus oversized gameroom w-half bath up perfect for children's play or separate living space for overnight guests.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1010 Crystal Oak Lane have any available units?
1010 Crystal Oak Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1010 Crystal Oak Lane have?
Some of 1010 Crystal Oak Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1010 Crystal Oak Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1010 Crystal Oak Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1010 Crystal Oak Lane pet-friendly?
No, 1010 Crystal Oak Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 1010 Crystal Oak Lane offer parking?
No, 1010 Crystal Oak Lane does not offer parking.
Does 1010 Crystal Oak Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1010 Crystal Oak Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1010 Crystal Oak Lane have a pool?
No, 1010 Crystal Oak Lane does not have a pool.
Does 1010 Crystal Oak Lane have accessible units?
No, 1010 Crystal Oak Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1010 Crystal Oak Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1010 Crystal Oak Lane has units with dishwashers.

