1010 Crystal Oak Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities game room

Picture perfect home, move in ready & ready for quick possession in prestigious Viridian, right across the street from one of several community parks! Glistening hardwoods greet your arrival leading past home office-study & formal dining rm to spacious gourmet kitchen at the heart of the home, w-granite c'tops, SS appliances & an abundance of cabinet space to delight the family chef! Opens across quaint breakfast nook to inviting fam rm w-view of backyard retreat w-covered patio. Master ste down w-large stand-up shower &soaking tub for those precious few quiet moments of solitude. Two bedrooms down, plus oversized gameroom w-half bath up perfect for children's play or separate living space for overnight guests.