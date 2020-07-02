101 Countryside Dr

Amenities
3 Bedroom Beautiful Single Family House - Property Id: 252951
BEAUTIFULLY UPDATED HOME IN A GREAT LOCATION! Walking distance from Workman Junior High School and Mcnutt Elementary school. Upgrades include stainless steel appliances, carpet, laminate wood flooring, light fixtures and so much more! HUGE open living area with plenty of space and a large beautiful fireplace. Large bedrooms, lots of closet space, updated bathrooms. What's not to love about this home? Hurry before it's gone! You can view the virtual tour by copying and pasting the link in your browser. https://youtu.be/uH6HDMGx5j0
