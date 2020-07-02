All apartments in Arlington
101 Countryside Dr
Last updated April 4 2020 at 11:41 AM

101 Countryside Dr

101 Countryside Drive · No Longer Available
Location

101 Countryside Drive, Arlington, TX 76014

Amenities

hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
3 Bedroom Beautiful Single Family House - Property Id: 252951

BEAUTIFULLY UPDATED HOME IN A GREAT LOCATION! Walking distance from Workman Junior High School and Mcnutt Elementary school. Upgrades include stainless steel appliances, carpet, laminate wood flooring, light fixtures and so much more! HUGE open living area with plenty of space and a large beautiful fireplace. Large bedrooms, lots of closet space, updated bathrooms. What's not to love about this home? Hurry before it's gone! You can view the virtual tour by copying and pasting the link in your browser. https://youtu.be/uH6HDMGx5j0
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/252951
Property Id 252951

(RLNE5674420)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 101 Countryside Dr have any available units?
101 Countryside Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 101 Countryside Dr have?
Some of 101 Countryside Dr's amenities include hardwood floors, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 101 Countryside Dr currently offering any rent specials?
101 Countryside Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 101 Countryside Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 101 Countryside Dr is pet friendly.
Does 101 Countryside Dr offer parking?
No, 101 Countryside Dr does not offer parking.
Does 101 Countryside Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 101 Countryside Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 101 Countryside Dr have a pool?
No, 101 Countryside Dr does not have a pool.
Does 101 Countryside Dr have accessible units?
No, 101 Countryside Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 101 Countryside Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 101 Countryside Dr has units with dishwashers.

