Waterford Court

Must have 3.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)

Income Requirement: Must have 3.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)

Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.

Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities

Application Fee: $65.00 Application Fee for anyone over the age of 18 years old.

Deposit: $150 (One Bedroom), $250 (Two Bedroom), $350 (Three Bedroom) - Up to One Month's Rent