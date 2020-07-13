Amenities
Resort-Inspired Living in Beautiful Dallas SuburbLook no further than Waterford Court for resort-inspired apartment living in Addison, TX. Our one-, two-, and three-bedroom apartments come with a robust set of in-home amenities including attached, private garages and over-sized closets to premium modern finishes and dine-in gourmet kitchens. Beyond these in-home features come a host of community facilities for leisure and comfort in your day-to-day life, including a resort-style swimming pool, an outdoor BBQ area, an upgraded fitness center, and 24/7 emergency maintenance services. Our pet-friendly apartments offer comfort and leisure for your furry loved ones. Located just minutes from Dallas North Tollway, I-635, & George Bush Turnpike in the suburb of Addison; our community boasts serene suburban living with access to parks, golf, and several shopping/dining outlets. Contact us today about these superb Addison, TX apartment homes!