All apartments in Addison
Find more places like Waterford Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Addison, TX
/
Waterford Court
Last updated July 13 2020 at 6:11 PM

Waterford Court

14700 Marsh Ln · (214) 444-7226
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Addison
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

14700 Marsh Ln, Addison, TX 75001

Price and availability

VERIFIED 4 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 1622 · Avail. now

$1,590

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 962 sqft

Unit 1024 · Avail. now

$1,600

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 962 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Waterford Court.

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
recently renovated
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
24hr gym
parking
pool
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
garage
cats allowed
dogs allowed
alarm system
courtyard
e-payments
online portal
trash valet
Resort-Inspired Living in Beautiful Dallas SuburbLook no further than Waterford Court for resort-inspired apartment living in Addison, TX. Our one-, two-, and three-bedroom apartments come with a robust set of in-home amenities including attached, private garages and over-sized closets to premium modern finishes and dine-in gourmet kitchens. Beyond these in-home features come a host of community facilities for leisure and comfort in your day-to-day life, including a resort-style swimming pool, an outdoor BBQ area, an upgraded fitness center, and 24/7 emergency maintenance services. Our pet-friendly apartments offer comfort and leisure for your furry loved ones. Located just minutes from Dallas North Tollway, I-635, & George Bush Turnpike in the suburb of Addison; our community boasts serene suburban living with access to parks, golf, and several shopping/dining outlets. Contact us today about these superb Addison, TX apartment homes!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $65.00 Application Fee for anyone over the age of 18 years old.
Deposit: $150 (One Bedroom), $250 (Two Bedroom), $350 (Three Bedroom) - Up to One Month's Rent
Additional: Valet trash: $23/month, Pest control: $3/month
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $375
limit: 2
rent: $20
restrictions: Restricted breeds are classified as, but not limited to: Pit Bulls; American Pit Bull/Bull Terrier; American Staffordshire Terrier; Doberman; Rottweiler; Akita; and any Wolf Hybrid.
Dogs
fee: $375
rent: $20
Cats
fee: $375
rent: $20
Parking Details: Garage.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Waterford Court have any available units?
Waterford Court has 2 units available starting at $1,590 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Waterford Court have?
Some of Waterford Court's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Waterford Court currently offering any rent specials?
Waterford Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Waterford Court pet-friendly?
Yes, Waterford Court is pet friendly.
Does Waterford Court offer parking?
Yes, Waterford Court offers parking.
Does Waterford Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, Waterford Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Waterford Court have a pool?
Yes, Waterford Court has a pool.
Does Waterford Court have accessible units?
No, Waterford Court does not have accessible units.
Does Waterford Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Waterford Court has units with dishwashers.
Does Waterford Court have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Waterford Court has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for Waterford Court?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Fiori on Vitruvian Park
3990 Vitruvian Way
Addison, TX 75001
Bent Tree Brooks
4824 Westgrove Dr
Addison, TX 75001
Vitruvian West
3801 Vitruvian Way
Addison, TX 75001
Bent Tree Trails
16300 Ledgemont Ln
Addison, TX 75001
Bent Tree Oaks
4820 Westgrove Dr
Addison, TX 75001
Savoye
3850 Vitruvian Way
Addison, TX 75001
Allegro Addison Circle
15750 Spectrum Dr
Addison, TX 75001
Elan Addison Grove
4150 Belt Line Road
Addison, TX 75001

Similar Pages

Addison 1 BedroomsAddison 2 Bedrooms
Addison Apartments with PoolAddison Pet Friendly Places
Addison Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TX
Denton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXWylie, TXCleburne, TXHurst, TXBurleson, TXCorinth, TXDuncanville, TX
Greenville, TXBenbrook, TXLittle Elm, TXSachse, TXMidlothian, TXWhite Settlement, TXRichland Hills, TXForney, TXProsper, TXSouthlake, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity