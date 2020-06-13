/
/
/
accessible apartments
Last updated June 13 2020 at 4:18 AM
164 Accessible Apartments for rent in Addison, TX
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
112 Units Available
Post Addison Circle
5009 Addison Cir, Addison, TX
Studio
$875
770 sqft
1 Bedroom
$995
842 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,560
1177 sqft
Studios and 1-3 bedroom units available in centrally located complex. Minutes away from Uptown and Downtown Dallas. Recently renovated with more than 400 unique floor plans. Fully furnished.
Verified
1 of 35
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
32 Units Available
Addison Keller Springs
4800 Keller Springs Rd, Addison, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,111
845 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,415
1184 sqft
Huge circular pool with water features and sun shelf. Resident lounge with foosball and billiards. Soaring ceilings reach nine-plus feet. Programmable thermostats with separate zones. Just a half mile to the Dallas North Tollway.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated June 13 at 12:10am
$
45 Units Available
AMLI Addison
15250 Quorum Drive, Addison, TX
Studio
$1,291
652 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,420
793 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,925
1185 sqft
Be one of the first to call AMLI Addison home. Located conveniently off the Dallas North Tollway, our luxury apartments are steps away from Addison Circle and the countless restaurants Addison has to offer.
Results within 1 mile of Addison
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated June 13 at 01:03am
$
Prestonwood
36 Units Available
St. Moritz Apartments
5665 Arapaho Rd, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,200
792 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,486
1236 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1540 sqft
This property lets residents stay fit at the gym, wind down on the putting green, or simply relax at the hot tub or pool. There's plenty of shopping, including a Walmart Supercenter, along Arapaho Road.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated June 13 at 12:35am
15 Units Available
Westbridge
2300 Marsh Ln, Carrollton, TX
1 Bedroom
$916
747 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,317
1093 sqft
The Dallas North Tollway can take residents of this community anywhere they want to go. Amenities include yoga studio, swimming pool, fire pit and 24-hour gym. Units feature hardwood flooring and stainless steel appliances.
Verified
1 of 42
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
44 Units Available
Prairie Crossing Apartments
4000 Sigma Rd, Farmers Branch, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,055
869 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1076 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1528 sqft
Premium apartments with in-unit laundry and spacious floor plans. Community has a state-of-the-art fitness center, swimming pool and BBQ/grill for entertaining. Close to Dallas North Tollway and 635.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
37 Units Available
Elan City Centre Luxury Apartments
13301 Galleria Pl, Farmers Branch, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,023
698 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,686
1177 sqft
Elan City Centre is at the epicenter of all that is haute in Dallas and is now offering up to 2 Months FREE. Situated on Galleria Drive, these urban, luxury apartments are located at the intersection of luxe and style.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Prestonwood
13 Units Available
Fairways at Prestonwood
5769 Belt Line Rd, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,095
726 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,404
1113 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,783
1428 sqft
Fairways at Prestonwood have one-, two- and three-bed luxury apartments with views of the golf course. High ceilings, large closets and modern kitchen appliances. Pool, barbecue area, garage, fitness center and controlled access.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated June 13 at 04:13am
$
14 Units Available
Courts of Bent Tree
17250 Knoll Trail Dr, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,859
1048 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,805
1232 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,170
1424 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Courts of Bent Tree in Dallas. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated June 13 at 04:13am
57 Units Available
Hyde Park At Montfort
14332 Montfort Dr, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$985
708 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,270
1066 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,710
1384 sqft
Prime North Dallas location with resort-inspired pool and spa area and fully-equipped fitness center. Apartments have nine-foot ceilings with Crown Molding, attached garages and dual sink vanities.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
18 Units Available
Neo Midtown Apartments
14181 Noel Rd, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,080
752 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,360
1144 sqft
Located in Midtown Dallas, these contemporary apartments overlook a well-maintained courtyard. Stainless steel appliances and walk-in closets in units. Fire pit, business center and pool located on the site.
Verified
1 of 61
Last updated June 12 at 02:30pm
18 Units Available
Hutton Creek
3525 Country Square Dr, Carrollton, TX
1 Bedroom
$860
642 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,080
904 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,520
1208 sqft
Great on-site management and maintenance with community blog to stay abreast of local events. Playground and grill areas under shade of mature trees. Washer/dryer in all homes.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated June 13 at 12:01am
Preston Hills
16 Units Available
Regal Court
5800 Preston View Blvd, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$900
782 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,080
1070 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1288 sqft
Entering the well-designed interior of your 1, 2 or 3 bedroom apartment or townhome at Regal Court, youll discover spaciousness and versatility within luxurious living areas.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated June 13 at 04:13am
$
40 Units Available
Cortland Galleria
5005 Galleria Dr, Farmers Branch, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,109
716 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,633
1298 sqft
Residents enjoy units with hardwood floors, garbage disposals and dishwashers. Luxury community offers communal dog park, gym and pool. Great location close to Galleria Dallas and just off Dallas Parkway.
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated June 13 at 12:03am
6 Units Available
Vail Village Club Apartments
3839 Briargrove Ln, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$825
680 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
In the Vail mountains, minutes from area attractions. On-site pool, fitness center, business center and outdoor basketball court. Interior vaulted ceilings, stunning hardwood floors and incredible views. Near the turnpike.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated June 4 at 04:45pm
17 Units Available
Ladera
3939 Trinity Mills Rd, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,060
805 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,235
1205 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1359 sqft
Minutes from I-635, Dallas North Tollway and George Bush Turnpike. All apartments feature ceiling fans and private patios. Community amenities include three swimming pools, two clubhouses and a fitness center. Garage and covered parking available.
Results within 5 miles of Addison
Verified
1 of 39
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Vickery
23 Units Available
Domain at Midtown Park
8169 Midtown Boulevard, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,044
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,504
1192 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Stylish apartments in the urban village of Midtown Dallas. Close to Highland Park, with Highway 75 and Walnut Hill DART Station nearby. Amenities include a full-scale gym, golf simulator and swimming pool.
Verified
1 of 46
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
20 Units Available
The Champions of North Dallas
4912 Haverwood Ln, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$757
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,191
1009 sqft
Modern apartments with utilities included, contemporary furnishings, flat-screen TV and additional storage. Community has on-site cafe, fitness center and business center. Affordable meal plans available.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated June 13 at 12:17am
54 Units Available
McCallum Communites
7740 McCallum Blvd, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$737
615 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,268
875 sqft
Popular community with UTD students and professors, located on the UTD Shuttle Bus Line 883. The community's units include amenities like fireplaces, patios/balconies and W/D hookups. Residents also enjoy gym, pool and parking.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated June 13 at 12:13am
$
321 Units Available
The Mansions at Mercer Crossing
1850 Mercer Parkway, Farmers Branch, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,239
765 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,819
1169 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,299
1567 sqft
An urban oasis in the desirable Las Colinas area, our exclusive community is just 15 minutes from downtown Dallas and 20 minutes from Fort Worth.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated June 13 at 12:16am
RANDCO
10 Units Available
Amber Dawn
8542 Spring Valley Rd, Dallas, TX
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$875
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,090
1020 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Amber Dawn in Dallas. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated June 13 at 04:13am
Willow Bend
24 Units Available
The Parker
4701 Charles Pl, Plano, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,447
867 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,503
1229 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,704
1433 sqft
Sleek townhomes with a fireplace, ceiling fans and spacious designs. Parking available on site. Community amenities include a gym and fitness center. Close to Gleneagles Country Club. Near Preston Towne Crossing for convenient shopping.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated June 13 at 04:13am
$
Preston Hollow
26 Units Available
Riverfalls at Bellmar
10570 Stone Canyon Rd, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$740
596 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,135
810 sqft
Located five minutes from hiking trails, shopping, and schools. Apartments offer stainless steel appliances, wood-style flooring, and glass tile backsplash. Communal amenities include clubhouse, fitness center, and resort-style pool.
Verified
1 of 45
Last updated June 13 at 04:13am
86 Units Available
Elan Inwood
12001 Inwood Road, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,030
1577 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,230
2083 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available.
