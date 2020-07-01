16301 Ledgemont Lane

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher walk in closets pool tennis court

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse pool tennis court

Move In Ready! Charming second floor one bedroom condo in Addison! Fresh new paint and flooring! Nice size living room has natural lighting coming through the balcony door. An extra storage closet on the balcony is a bonus! Balcony over looks the tennis court. Master bedroom has a walk in closet. Large bathroom with tons of storage cabinets. New stove in the kitchen! All appliances to remain. The community offers pool, tennis court, club house and more. The condo is located minutes from the Dallas North Tollway and minutes to restaurants and other amenities Addison has to offer.