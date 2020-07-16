All apartments in Sumner County
135 Cape Private Circle
Last updated July 8 2020 at 8:38 PM

135 Cape Private Circle

135 Cape Private Cir · (615) 258-6089
Location

135 Cape Private Cir, Sumner County, TN 37066

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,980

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1825 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Amazing 2 Bedroom 2 Bath Home in Beautiful Gallatin. This like new home has Granite, Hardwood Floors and a Covered Patio. Do not miss this Beautiful Home. Call today for a Private Showing.
We care about your health and safety as well as the community during the COVID-19 crisis. Even when using a self-showing option, please comply with all local directives and orders aimed at reducing exposure. When touring any home, please take necessary precautions with frequently touched surfaces and objects (for example, counters, light switches, doorknobs and cabinet handles) to help reduce the potential spread of covid-19, per measures recommended at www.cdc.gov.

Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathliaght Property Management.

**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 135 Cape Private Circle have any available units?
135 Cape Private Circle has a unit available for $1,980 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 135 Cape Private Circle have?
Some of 135 Cape Private Circle's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 135 Cape Private Circle currently offering any rent specials?
135 Cape Private Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 135 Cape Private Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 135 Cape Private Circle is pet friendly.
Does 135 Cape Private Circle offer parking?
No, 135 Cape Private Circle does not offer parking.
Does 135 Cape Private Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 135 Cape Private Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 135 Cape Private Circle have a pool?
No, 135 Cape Private Circle does not have a pool.
Does 135 Cape Private Circle have accessible units?
No, 135 Cape Private Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 135 Cape Private Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 135 Cape Private Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 135 Cape Private Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 135 Cape Private Circle does not have units with air conditioning.
