bedford county
30 Apartments for rent in Bedford County, TN📍
3 Units Available
Park Trail Apartments
1601 Green Lane, Shelbyville, TN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$765
1089 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$879
1275 sqft
This property is managed by Beztak, awarded in 2020 for "US Best Managed Company" sponsored by Deloitte and The Wall Street Journal. With a sparkling pool and plyground for the children.
Results within 5 miles of Bedford County
1 Unit Available
204 Skyview Ln
204 Skyview Lane, Tullahoma, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1525 sqft
3 Bedroom, 2 bath brick home; kitchen appliances, hardwood floors, Primary Bedroom w/ full bath, covered patio w/ built in brick cooker, Attached 1 car garage and a detached 2 car garage
1 Unit Available
148 Copper Ridge Trl
148 Copper Ridge Trail, Rutherford County, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1469 sqft
Minutes to new Rockvale High School.
1 Unit Available
207 Ovoca Lake Rd 2
207 Ovoca Lake Road, Coffee County, TN
1 Bedroom
$675
131 sqft
ROOM 4 RENT. Looking for dependable Roommate! Beautiful Home in Tullahoma.
1 Unit Available
1201 Auldridge DR
1201 Auldridge Drive, Rutherford County, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1295 sqft
Brick Rental Home in Buchanan Estates! - 3 bedroom 2 bath home with a 1 car garage. Texas bath off your Master BR. Kitchen has u shaped cabinetry and a Pantry. Large Backyard. (RLNE5681078)
1 Unit Available
213 Cambridge Ct
213 Cambridge Court, Tullahoma, TN
3 Bedrooms
$975
1534 sqft
Renovated 3 Bedroom, 1.5 bath brick home; kitchen appliances, hardwood floors, converted garage for bonus room, patio, carport, storage building
Results within 10 miles of Bedford County
$
23 Units Available
The Harrison
261 Veterans Pkwy, Murfreesboro, TN
1 Bedroom
$999
804 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,279
1208 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,529
1216 sqft
Situated off Veterans Parkway and within easy reach of I-24. Apartments feature amenities such as faux hardwood floors, wood-burning fireplaces and gourmet kitchens. On-site playground, swimming pool, dog park and 24-hour fitness center.
10 Units Available
Westbury Farms Apartments
2620 New Salem Hwy, Murfreesboro, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,000
831 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,090
1118 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome home to Westbury Farms Apartments where you'll enjoy an amenity rich community with plenty to do. Our spacious apartments featuring in-suite washer/dryer, ample closet space, and full kitchens are perfect for any lifestyle.
2 Units Available
Briarwood
121 Silver St, Tullahoma, TN
2 Bedrooms
$570
911 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$630
1092 sqft
Experience Wilhoit Living at beautiful Briarwood Apartments. Our community is the best home for your family. The spacious 2 & 3 bedroom floor plans include master bedrooms with walk-in closet and patio or balcony.
10 Units Available
Village at Elam Farms
2945 Elam Rd, Murfreesboro, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,044
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,224
1100 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,444
1335 sqft
Brand new luxury one-, two- and three-bedroom apartment homes. Close to I-24, shopping and dining. Community has a fitness center, swimming pool and cabana. Units feature updated finishes and dark wood cabinets.
1 Unit Available
349 Rowlette Cir
349 Rowlette Circle, Murfreesboro, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1664 sqft
Beautiful Upscale 2BR 2.5BA Townhouse.
1 Unit Available
131 Savannah Rdg
131 Savannah Ridge, Murfreesboro, TN
4 Bedrooms
$1,700
2200 sqft
All brick home with double trey ceilings in master bedroom and dining room, finished wood floors and community pool
1 Unit Available
113 Lancaster Gate
113 Lancaster Gate Place, Murfreesboro, TN
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1487 sqft
2 bedroom 2.5 bath town home with a large bonus room which could be used as another bedroom Separate dining room and large kitchen. One car garage, private patio. Located on the growing side of M'Boro
1 Unit Available
100 Faldo Dr
100 Faldo Drive, Rutherford County, TN
1 Bedroom
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1486 sqft
All utilities included! This 3 bedroom 2 bath house has been nicely updated. It sits on an acre lot. Lawn care and all utilities included with rent! 2 car garage!
1 Unit Available
6750 Bly Trice Rd
6750 Bly-Trice Road, Williamson County, TN
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1560 sqft
Country Living in Williamson County. Completely Renovated Home on 5.5 acres! Beautiful level lot, mature trees, and quite street! Watch the deer and rabbits from your front porch! Hardwoods, Granite, Open Floor Plan. Mature Trees and Privacy.
1 Unit Available
2909 Old Fort Pkwhy
2909 Old Fort Pkwy, Murfreesboro, TN
Studio
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
992 sqft
This is a brand new build, spacious two bedroom condo, all appliances will be provided, key-less entry, elevator, safe deposit box included, recessed lights, electric car charging station on site.
1 Unit Available
2331 Reidhurst Drive
2331 Reidhurst Drive, Rutherford County, TN
4 Bedrooms
$1,725
1724 sqft
AVAILABLE now accepting applications for this home. This inviting home has everything you need and want, from the fenced backyard to the one car garage making it a great place to call home.
1 Unit Available
213 Stockton Drive
213 Stockton Drive, Rutherford County, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1325 sqft
213 Stockton Drive Available 08/01/20 Charming one level home in Murfreesboro! - Charming one level home 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom nice deck, laminate hardwoods and carpet in bedrooms, 600+ credit score minimum, good rental history, good background
1 Unit Available
1408 Powers Bridge Rd
1408 Powers Bridge Road, Coffee County, TN
3 Bedrooms
$2,130
3820 sqft
WOW!!! Amazing opportunity to RENT TO OWN this beautiful Colonial home. Everything is new including electrical, plumbing, roof, windows, flooring and paint. No detail has been overlooked.
1 Unit Available
202 Quanah Parker Trail
202 Quanah Parker Trail, Murfreesboro, TN
4 Bedrooms
$2,199
2263 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.
1 Unit Available
2927 Comer Drive
2927 Comer Drive, Murfreesboro, TN
4 Bedrooms
$2,099
2704 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB. Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 4 bedrooms, 2.
1 Unit Available
2277 Cason Lane
2277 Cason Lane, Murfreesboro, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,799
1547 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, and approximately 1,547 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community.
1 Unit Available
2618 Apple Cross Court
2618 Apple Cross Court, Murfreesboro, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,749
1680 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, and approximately 1,680 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community.
1 Unit Available
217 Titans Circle
217 Titans Circle, Murfreesboro, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,849
2014 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2.1 bathrooms, and approximately 2,014 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Some of the colleges located in the Bedford County area include University of Alabama in Huntsville, Oakwood University, Nashville State Community College, Belmont University, and Cumberland University. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Nashville, Murfreesboro, Huntsville, Franklin, and Hendersonville have apartments for rent.
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Nashville, TNMurfreesboro, TNHuntsville, ALFranklin, TNHendersonville, TNGallatin, TNSpring Hill, TNColumbia, TNBrentwood, TN
Madison, ALSmyrna, TNLebanon, TNMount Juliet, TNLa Vergne, TNGoodlettsville, TNDickson, TNShelbyville, TNTullahoma, TN