Home
/
Murfreesboro, TN
/
Northfield Commons
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:12 AM

Northfield Commons

2325 Willowbrook Dr · (615) 235-6517
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2325 Willowbrook Dr, Murfreesboro, TN 37130

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit J 2 · Avail. Sep 8

$1,019

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 850 sqft

Unit I15 · Avail. Oct 8

$1,019

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 850 sqft

Unit I 9 · Avail. Oct 8

$1,019

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 850 sqft

See 4+ more

3 Bedrooms

Unit E 7 · Avail. Sep 8

$1,249

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1233 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Northfield Commons.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
parking
pool
24hr gym
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
clubhouse
Welcome to Northfield Commons Apartments. A well-designed community has been established in Murfreesboro, offering those who demand quality and good taste in their residence, a place to call home. The surroundings are sophisticated, the features are unique. The exceptional blend of intimacy and convenience makes Northfield Commons one of the most desired addresses in the city. We are conveniently located to MTSU, shopping, dining, and downtown Murfreesboro. While living here you will be able to enjoy the features of a 24-hour fitness center, salt water swimming pool, outdoor grilling and picnic areas, children's playground and bark park.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3,6,12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: Waived
Deposit: $500
Move-in Fees: $100 Admin
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit:
fee: $300
limit: 2
rent: $24
restrictions: Agressive breeds
Parking Details: Off street parking.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Northfield Commons have any available units?
Northfield Commons has 8 units available starting at $1,019 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Northfield Commons have?
Some of Northfield Commons's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Northfield Commons currently offering any rent specials?
Northfield Commons is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Northfield Commons pet-friendly?
Yes, Northfield Commons is pet friendly.
Does Northfield Commons offer parking?
Yes, Northfield Commons offers parking.
Does Northfield Commons have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Northfield Commons offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Northfield Commons have a pool?
Yes, Northfield Commons has a pool.
Does Northfield Commons have accessible units?
No, Northfield Commons does not have accessible units.
Does Northfield Commons have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Northfield Commons has units with dishwashers.
Does Northfield Commons have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Northfield Commons has units with air conditioning.

