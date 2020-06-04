Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly 24hr maintenance

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony in unit laundry oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed parking pool 24hr gym pet friendly 24hr maintenance clubhouse

Welcome to Northfield Commons Apartments. A well-designed community has been established in Murfreesboro, offering those who demand quality and good taste in their residence, a place to call home. The surroundings are sophisticated, the features are unique. The exceptional blend of intimacy and convenience makes Northfield Commons one of the most desired addresses in the city. We are conveniently located to MTSU, shopping, dining, and downtown Murfreesboro. While living here you will be able to enjoy the features of a 24-hour fitness center, salt water swimming pool, outdoor grilling and picnic areas, children's playground and bark park.