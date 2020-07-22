/
coffee county
Coffee County, TN
9 Apartments for rent in Coffee County, TN📍
Briarwood
121 Silver St, Tullahoma, TN
2 Bedrooms
$570
911 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$630
1092 sqft
Experience Wilhoit Living at beautiful Briarwood Apartments. Our community is the best home for your family. The spacious 2 & 3 bedroom floor plans include master bedrooms with walk-in closet and patio or balcony.
204 Skyview Ln
204 Skyview Lane, Tullahoma, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1525 sqft
3 Bedroom, 2 bath brick home; kitchen appliances, hardwood floors, Primary Bedroom w/ full bath, covered patio w/ built in brick cooker, Attached 1 car garage and a detached 2 car garage
209 E. McLEAN ST
209 Mclean Street, Manchester, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1716 sqft
Located on a spacious corner lot, you'll find this charming home ready for commercial rental needs! Offering just over 1700 sq ft of space with 5 office spaces, lg rooms, soaring ceilings, upgraded electrical & plumbing, a coffee kitchen w/sink, 1.
1408 Powers Bridge Rd
1408 Powers Bridge Road, Coffee County, TN
3 Bedrooms
$2,130
3820 sqft
WOW!!! Amazing opportunity to RENT TO OWN this beautiful Colonial home. Everything is new including electrical, plumbing, roof, windows, flooring and paint. No detail has been overlooked.
207 Ovoca Lake Rd 2
207 Ovoca Lake Road, Coffee County, TN
1 Bedroom
$675
131 sqft
ROOM 4 RENT. Looking for dependable Roommate! Beautiful Home in Tullahoma.
1206 Shady Lane 1
1206 Shady Lane, Manchester, TN
1 Bedroom
$700
125 sqft
Looking for dependable Roommate! Master Suite is available. You have your own private 1/2 bath.
213 Cambridge Ct
213 Cambridge Court, Tullahoma, TN
3 Bedrooms
$975
1534 sqft
Renovated 3 Bedroom, 1.5 bath brick home; kitchen appliances, hardwood floors, converted garage for bonus room, patio, carport, storage building
Results within 10 miles of Coffee County
586 Blair Pond Rd
586 Blair Pond Rd, Franklin County, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1651 sqft
3 Bedroom, 2 full baths brick ranch in a quiet neighborhood. Home and immediate yard for rent (no outbuildings included). Application, security and background check required. Utilities are not included. Scheduled to be available August 1, 2020.
1201 Auldridge DR
1201 Auldridge Drive, Rutherford County, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1295 sqft
Brick Rental Home in Buchanan Estates! - 3 bedroom 2 bath home with a 1 car garage. Texas bath off your Master BR. Kitchen has u shaped cabinetry and a Pantry. Large Backyard. (RLNE5681078)
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Some of the colleges located in the Coffee County area include University of Alabama in Huntsville, Oakwood University, Nashville State Community College, Belmont University, and Cumberland University. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
