Murfreesboro, TN
Condos at The Villager
Last updated July 15 2020 at 1:02 AM

Condos at The Villager

2850 Middle Tennessee Boulevard · (615) 392-1516
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2850 Middle Tennessee Boulevard, Murfreesboro, TN 37130

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit G16 · Avail. Sep 21

$805

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 550 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Condos at The Villager.

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
cats allowed
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
microwave
refrigerator
dishwasher
hardwood floors
bathtub
oven
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
pool
bbq/grill
package receiving
cats allowed
parking
on-site laundry
24hr maintenance
cc payments
e-payments
guest parking
online portal
In-person and Virtual Tours are available during business hours by appointment. Contact us to schedule today!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-14 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 Application Fee $175 Administration Fee
Deposit: 1 months rent
Additional: $15/month liability insurance
Pets Allowed: cats
fee: $350 for 1 pet; $500 for 2 pets
limit: 2
rent: $10/pet
restrictions: No Dogs Allowed
Cats
fee: $350 for 1 pet; $500 for 2 pets
rent: $10/pet
Parking Details: Parking Lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Condos at The Villager have any available units?
Condos at The Villager has a unit available for $805 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does Condos at The Villager have?
Some of Condos at The Villager's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Condos at The Villager currently offering any rent specials?
Condos at The Villager is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Condos at The Villager pet-friendly?
Yes, Condos at The Villager is pet friendly.
Does Condos at The Villager offer parking?
Yes, Condos at The Villager offers parking.
Does Condos at The Villager have units with washers and dryers?
No, Condos at The Villager does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Condos at The Villager have a pool?
Yes, Condos at The Villager has a pool.
Does Condos at The Villager have accessible units?
No, Condos at The Villager does not have accessible units.
Does Condos at The Villager have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Condos at The Villager has units with dishwashers.
Does Condos at The Villager have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Condos at The Villager has units with air conditioning.
