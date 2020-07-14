Condos at The Villager

Lease Length: 6-14 monthsPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 Application Fee $175 Administration Fee
Deposit: 1 months rent
Additional: $15/month liability insurance
Pets Allowed: cats
fee: $350 for 1 pet; $500 for 2 pets
limit: 2
rent: $10/pet
restrictions: No Dogs Allowed
Parking Details: Parking Lot.