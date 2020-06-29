Amenities

Unit Amenities furnished hardwood floors patio / balcony in unit laundry bathtub carpet ceiling fan microwave oven range recently renovated refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed parking pet friendly

Looking for a contemporary community that offers sprawling square footage in an ultra-convenient location? Experience The Verve today! Located just steps away from dozens of restaurants, shopping, tanning & entertainment, and mere minutes from MTSU, The Verve is your link to a unique, connected lifestyle! Recently listed on Forbes.com as 2nd in the nation for job growth, Rutherford County boasts a wealth of opportunities with employers such as Nissan, Amazon and Pillsbury.

The Verve features a truly unique, highly versatile & well designed floor plan of an enormous 1,221 square feet! A private on-suite bath in each of the three bedrooms creates a personal retreat for every resident. A fully-equipped kitchen, laundry with furnished machines & inviting living room with private balcony round out this well-appointed home. Planning on renting in the most in-demand area of Murfreesboro? Make the choice to be a part of a private, exclusive community at The Verve!