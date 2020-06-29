All apartments in Murfreesboro
The Verve
The Verve

3015 South Rutherford Boulevard · (615) 398-6805
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3015 South Rutherford Boulevard, Murfreesboro, TN 37130

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 HRS AGO

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Verve.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
furnished
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
in unit laundry
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
microwave
oven
range
recently renovated
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
parking
pet friendly
Looking for a contemporary community that offers sprawling square footage in an ultra-convenient location? Experience The Verve today! Located just steps away from dozens of restaurants, shopping, tanning & entertainment, and mere minutes from MTSU, The Verve is your link to a unique, connected lifestyle! Recently listed on Forbes.com as 2nd in the nation for job growth, Rutherford County boasts a wealth of opportunities with employers such as Nissan, Amazon and Pillsbury.\nThe Verve features a truly unique, highly versatile & well designed floor plan of an enormous 1,221 square feet! A private on-suite bath in each of the three bedrooms creates a personal retreat for every resident. A fully-equipped kitchen, laundry with furnished machines & inviting living room with private balcony round out this well-appointed home. Planning on renting in the most in-demand area of Murfreesboro? Make the choice to be a part of a private, exclusive community at The Verve!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-18 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas, Trash
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $150 up to 1 month rent based on credit
Move-in Fees: $175 Admin Fee
Additional: $10/month liability insurance
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
limit: 2
restrictions: Aggressive breeds
Dogs
fee: $350 for 1 dog, $500 for 2 dogs
Cats
fee: $500 per cat
Parking Details: Open lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does The Verve have any available units?
The Verve doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Murfreesboro, TN.
What amenities does The Verve have?
Some of The Verve's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Verve currently offering any rent specials?
The Verve is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is The Verve pet-friendly?
Yes, The Verve is pet friendly.
Does The Verve offer parking?
Yes, The Verve offers parking.
Does The Verve have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, The Verve offers units with in unit laundry.
Does The Verve have a pool?
No, The Verve does not have a pool.
Does The Verve have accessible units?
No, The Verve does not have accessible units.
Does The Verve have units with dishwashers?
No, The Verve does not have units with dishwashers.
Does The Verve have units with air conditioning?
No, The Verve does not have units with air conditioning.
