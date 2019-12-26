907 Gamely Way

Amenities

This 2 story town-home with a great layout, open eat in kitchen, 1/2 bath and living downstairs, 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths upstairs. Walk-in closet+ and private bath in the Master. Private fenced patio area. Washer/Dryer for laundry off the kitchen. Side-by-side refrigerator and microwave over stove. There is plenty of storage space in the location. Each adult living at the property must undergo a background screen and credit check, $45 per adult. Must meet minimum criteria. No Section 8. Rent $1499/Monthly, Security deposit $1499. Small Pets will be considered $375 deposit. For a showing and more information contact Shelly via text: 615-403-2767 Please check out all of our listings at: www.Renterswarehouse.com/Nashville