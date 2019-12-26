All apartments in Murfreesboro
Find more places like 907 Gamely Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Murfreesboro, TN
/
907 Gamely Way
Last updated June 15 2020 at 1:45 PM

907 Gamely Way

907 Gamely Way · (615) 403-2767
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Murfreesboro
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

907 Gamely Way, Murfreesboro, TN 37128

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rentbits

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,499

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1388 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
walk in closets
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
pet friendly
gym
pool
This 2 story town-home with a great layout, open eat in kitchen, 1/2 bath and living downstairs, 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths upstairs. Walk-in closet+ and private bath in the Master. Private fenced patio area. Washer/Dryer for laundry off the kitchen. Side-by-side refrigerator and microwave over stove. There is plenty of storage space in the location. Each adult living at the property must undergo a background screen and credit check, $45 per adult. Must meet minimum criteria. No Section 8. Rent $1499/Monthly, Security deposit $1499. Small Pets will be considered $375 deposit. For a showing and more information contact Shelly via text: 615-403-2767 Please check out all of our listings at: www.Renterswarehouse.com/Nashville

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 907 Gamely Way have any available units?
907 Gamely Way has a unit available for $1,499 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 907 Gamely Way have?
Some of 907 Gamely Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 907 Gamely Way currently offering any rent specials?
907 Gamely Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 907 Gamely Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 907 Gamely Way is pet friendly.
Does 907 Gamely Way offer parking?
No, 907 Gamely Way does not offer parking.
Does 907 Gamely Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 907 Gamely Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 907 Gamely Way have a pool?
Yes, 907 Gamely Way has a pool.
Does 907 Gamely Way have accessible units?
No, 907 Gamely Way does not have accessible units.
Does 907 Gamely Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 907 Gamely Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 907 Gamely Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 907 Gamely Way does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 907 Gamely Way?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Southern
1751 Lascassas Pike
Murfreesboro, TN 37130
Colony House
1510 Huntington Dr
Murfreesboro, TN 37130
Ashwood Cove
1211 Hazelwood St
Murfreesboro, TN 37130
Vantage at Murfreesboro
3833 Manson Pike
Murfreesboro, TN 37129
Northfield Commons
2325 Willowbrook Dr
Murfreesboro, TN 37130
Woodgate Farms Apartments
755 Saint Andrews Dr
Murfreesboro, TN 37128
3343 Memorial
3343 Memorial Blvd
Murfreesboro, TN 37130
Belden Reserve Apartments
475 Swanholme Dr
Murfreesboro, TN 37128

Similar Pages

Murfreesboro 1 BedroomsMurfreesboro 2 Bedrooms
Murfreesboro Apartments with ParkingMurfreesboro Dog Friendly Apartments
Murfreesboro Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Nashville, TNFranklin, TNHendersonville, TNGallatin, TNSpring Hill, TNColumbia, TNBrentwood, TN
Smyrna, TNLebanon, TNMount Juliet, TNLa Vergne, TNGoodlettsville, TNTullahoma, TNWhite House, TN
Ashland City, TNThompson's Station, TNNolensville, TNManchester, TNFairview, TNPulaski, TN

Apartments Near Colleges

Middle Tennessee State UniversityNashville State Community College
Belmont UniversityCumberland University
Lipscomb University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity