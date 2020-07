Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher carpet ceiling fan garbage disposal ice maker microwave oven range walk in closets Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly business center clubhouse community garden dog park fire pit 24hr gym playground pool bbq/grill cats allowed garage parking 24hr maintenance coffee bar concierge conference room courtyard game room internet access

Discover where Southern tradition meets modern living at Springfield Apartments. Located in Murfreesboro, Tennessee, near Blackman High School, our one, two, and three bedroom apartments are in the heart of Manson Park. With an onsite former historic mansion, our residential community is steeped in culture – bringing you contemporary style with Old World charm that feels just like home.



We offer a range of spacious floor plans, perfect for entertaining guests over a tall cold glass of sweet tea. Our pet-friendly apartments feature top-of-the-line stainless-steel appliances, chic wood-plank flooring, and all the modern conveniences you’d expect to make you feel like there’s no place you’d rather be.