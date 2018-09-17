All apartments in Murfreesboro
2741 Windwalker Court
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:36 PM

2741 Windwalker Court

2741 Windwalker Court · (615) 900-4067
Location

2741 Windwalker Court, Murfreesboro, TN 37128

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 2741 Windwalker Court · Avail. now

$1,500

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 1700 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
walk in closets
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
garage
* PENDING* 4BR/3BA+Bonus in M'boro, 5 mins. from I-24 off S. Church - Beautiful wood flooring welcomes you to this lovely home with lots of rooms. Eat-in kitchen has matching black appliances. Master bedroom on the main floor, which features a trey ceiling and a private bath with double vanity and two walk-in closets. Two other bedrooms downstairs -- one bedroom is small but is a great nursery or office space. Upstairs can be its own private suite with a huge bedroom, full bathroom and extra bonus room, plus a large built-in cabinet for tons of storage. Attached garage. Deck and fenced-in private backyard. Ceiling fans throughout. Washer and dryer connection. Located 5 mins. from I-24 off S. Church and Indian Park Drive.

AVAILABLE in early June! Call RPM Rental Solutions at 615-900-4067 to schedule your private viewing of this wonderful home!

Barfield Elementary or Cason Lane Academy, Christiana Middle School, Riverdale High School
(verify school zones)

View this home on our website at: https://www.rpmrentalsolutions.com/houses-rent
This rental home is professionally managed by locally owned and operated Real Property Management Rental Solutions.
*No pets
Qualifications: Income that is 3x the rent; no evictions; credit 600+ and good previous landlord references. Application fee: $50 per resident of the home who is 18 and over.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4605188)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2741 Windwalker Court have any available units?
2741 Windwalker Court has a unit available for $1,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2741 Windwalker Court have?
Some of 2741 Windwalker Court's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2741 Windwalker Court currently offering any rent specials?
2741 Windwalker Court isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2741 Windwalker Court pet-friendly?
No, 2741 Windwalker Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Murfreesboro.
Does 2741 Windwalker Court offer parking?
Yes, 2741 Windwalker Court does offer parking.
Does 2741 Windwalker Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2741 Windwalker Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2741 Windwalker Court have a pool?
No, 2741 Windwalker Court does not have a pool.
Does 2741 Windwalker Court have accessible units?
No, 2741 Windwalker Court does not have accessible units.
Does 2741 Windwalker Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 2741 Windwalker Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2741 Windwalker Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 2741 Windwalker Court does not have units with air conditioning.
