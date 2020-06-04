All apartments in Murfreesboro
2127 Cason Trail
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:01 AM

2127 Cason Trail

2127 Cason Trail · (615) 900-4067
Location

2127 Cason Trail, Murfreesboro, TN 37128

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2127 Cason Trail · Avail. now

$1,695

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1540 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Gorgeous 3BR/2.5BA for lease now 2127 Cason Trail, garage, nice deck - Lovely like-new spacious home in Evergreen Farms with all-new beautiful flooring downstairs, welcoming fireplace in living room, and downstairs master suite with a large walk-in closet. Kitchen has large walk-in pantry and upgraded maple cabinetry with large dining area. Two more large bedrooms with walk-in closets and bath upstairs. Attached 2 car garage with new epoxy coating, separate laundry room, very nice back deck.

Watch a a video tour here: https://youtu.be/k5SAFpSaWxQ

Available NOW! Call RPM Rental Solutions today for your personal showing at 615-900-4067!

Professionally managed by locally owned and operated RPM Rental Solutions, offering a tenant portal and easy online rent payments. View this home on our website at: https://www.rpmrentalsolutions.com/houses-rent

Qualifications: Income 3x the rent; no evictions; credit 600+, good previous landlord references. Application fee: $50 per resident of the home who is 18 and over. No smoking inside premises. Renters insurance with personal liability coverage is required. Small pet under 30 lbs. will be considered with a $450 pet fee and $25/mo pet rent.
Nearby schools: Scales Elementary, Rockvale Middle & High Schools (verify school zones)

(RLNE5708954)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2127 Cason Trail have any available units?
2127 Cason Trail has a unit available for $1,695 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2127 Cason Trail have?
Some of 2127 Cason Trail's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2127 Cason Trail currently offering any rent specials?
2127 Cason Trail isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2127 Cason Trail pet-friendly?
Yes, 2127 Cason Trail is pet friendly.
Does 2127 Cason Trail offer parking?
Yes, 2127 Cason Trail does offer parking.
Does 2127 Cason Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2127 Cason Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2127 Cason Trail have a pool?
No, 2127 Cason Trail does not have a pool.
Does 2127 Cason Trail have accessible units?
No, 2127 Cason Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 2127 Cason Trail have units with dishwashers?
No, 2127 Cason Trail does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2127 Cason Trail have units with air conditioning?
No, 2127 Cason Trail does not have units with air conditioning.
