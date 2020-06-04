Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage

Gorgeous 3BR/2.5BA for lease now 2127 Cason Trail, garage, nice deck - Lovely like-new spacious home in Evergreen Farms with all-new beautiful flooring downstairs, welcoming fireplace in living room, and downstairs master suite with a large walk-in closet. Kitchen has large walk-in pantry and upgraded maple cabinetry with large dining area. Two more large bedrooms with walk-in closets and bath upstairs. Attached 2 car garage with new epoxy coating, separate laundry room, very nice back deck.



Watch a a video tour here: https://youtu.be/k5SAFpSaWxQ



Available NOW! Call RPM Rental Solutions today for your personal showing at 615-900-4067!



Professionally managed by locally owned and operated RPM Rental Solutions, offering a tenant portal and easy online rent payments. View this home on our website at: https://www.rpmrentalsolutions.com/houses-rent



Qualifications: Income 3x the rent; no evictions; credit 600+, good previous landlord references. Application fee: $50 per resident of the home who is 18 and over. No smoking inside premises. Renters insurance with personal liability coverage is required. Small pet under 30 lbs. will be considered with a $450 pet fee and $25/mo pet rent.

Nearby schools: Scales Elementary, Rockvale Middle & High Schools (verify school zones)



(RLNE5708954)