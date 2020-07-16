220 Autumn Terrace Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accepts section 8 parking garage

This 4-bedroom, 2.5 bath homes has plenty of room for everyone! Large kitchen with island overlooking great room. The lower level has a very open concept, while the 2nd level includes 4 spacious bedrooms. Master bedroom includes large bathtub and walk-in closet. Naturally well-lit throughout. A 2-car garage and low maintenance yard make this an easy move! Pet friendly and no breed restrictions. 2170 SF



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.