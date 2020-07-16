All apartments in Montgomery County
Montgomery County, TN
220 Autumn Terrace Lane
220 Autumn Terrace Lane

220 Autumn Terrace Ln · No Longer Available
Location

220 Autumn Terrace Ln, Montgomery County, TN 37040

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
parking
garage
This 4-bedroom, 2.5 bath homes has plenty of room for everyone! Large kitchen with island overlooking great room. The lower level has a very open concept, while the 2nd level includes 4 spacious bedrooms. Master bedroom includes large bathtub and walk-in closet. Naturally well-lit throughout. A 2-car garage and low maintenance yard make this an easy move! Pet friendly and no breed restrictions. 2170 SF

This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature. We are a pet-friendly company with no breed restrictions or weight limits. Conrex is committed to compliance with Fair Housing laws. Applicants must meet our financial and background criteria. Visit our website to learn more about our rental criteria and our application process. This property does not qualify for Section 8 vouchers. Your security matters to us, avoid a rental scam. Conrex does not advertise on Craigslist, Social Serve or Let Go. Conrex would never ask you to wire money or take the key after your showing to move-in.RentConrex.com
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 220 Autumn Terrace Lane have any available units?
220 Autumn Terrace Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Montgomery County, TN.
What amenities does 220 Autumn Terrace Lane have?
Some of 220 Autumn Terrace Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 220 Autumn Terrace Lane currently offering any rent specials?
220 Autumn Terrace Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 220 Autumn Terrace Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 220 Autumn Terrace Lane is pet friendly.
Does 220 Autumn Terrace Lane offer parking?
Yes, 220 Autumn Terrace Lane offers parking.
Does 220 Autumn Terrace Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 220 Autumn Terrace Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 220 Autumn Terrace Lane have a pool?
No, 220 Autumn Terrace Lane does not have a pool.
Does 220 Autumn Terrace Lane have accessible units?
No, 220 Autumn Terrace Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 220 Autumn Terrace Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 220 Autumn Terrace Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 220 Autumn Terrace Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 220 Autumn Terrace Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
