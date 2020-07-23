/
christian county
144 Apartments for rent in Christian County, KY📍
Verified
1 of 6
Last updated July 23 at 12:41 AM
1 Unit Available
Park on Country Club
300 Hickory Ridge Cir, Hopkinsville, KY
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$709
925 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
If you’ve been searching for that perfect combination of a laid-back lifestyle, Park on Country Club is the place you want to be.
1 of 11
Last updated July 23 at 03:14 AM
1 Unit Available
930 Hugh Hunter Rd
930 Hugh Hunter Road, Oak Grove, KY
3 Bedrooms
$995
1170 sqft
Check out this 3 BR, 2 BA 1 car garage house for rent close to base and I-24. NEW PAINT! The yard is big with one section fenced in & the other side open. It comes with a swing set perfect for family functions & cookouts.
1 of 15
Last updated July 23 at 03:14 AM
1 Unit Available
1989 Timberline Cir
1989 Timberline Circle, Oak Grove, KY
3 Bedrooms
$900
952 sqft
This is a very comfortable, 3 bed, 2 bath home. The easily accessible kitchen is equipped with updated appliances, and a nice view of the back yard. This kitchen has vinyl flooring, and fresh interior paint.Minutes away from gate 4 and 6.
1 of 18
Last updated July 23 at 03:14 AM
1 Unit Available
1013 Bush Ave
1013 Bush Avenue, Oak Grove, KY
3 Bedrooms
$925
1027 sqft
NO CARPET! THIS GREAT RANCH HOME HAS EASY TO MAINTAIN WOOD FLOORS, ALL KITCHEN APPLIANCES; SPLIT BEDROOM FLOOR PLAN, OPEN LIVING-DINING ROOM, MASTER SUITE WITH FULL BATH & WALK-IN CLOSET, A LEVEL LOT, FENCED BACK YARD, CONCRETE DRIVE & WELCOMING
1 of 10
Last updated July 23 at 03:14 AM
1 Unit Available
253 New Gritton Ave
253 New Gritton Avenue, Oak Grove, KY
3 Bedrooms
$975
1120 sqft
NEW LAMINATE HARDWOOD FLOORING/ CARPET/ FRESH PAINT/ MODERN APPLIANCES/NEW 8 FT GARAGE DOOR FOR LARGE VEHICLES/ TREY CEILING IN LIVING/ BAY WINDOW IN MASTER/WIC/ NO BACK YARD NEIGHBORS
1 of 3
Last updated July 23 at 03:14 AM
1 Unit Available
919 Stateline Road
919 State Line Road, Oak Grove, KY
2 Bedrooms
$900
790 sqft
(AVAILABLE 7/28/2020) Updated and ready for your decorating touches! This cute 2 bedroom, 2 bath ranch style home located on a nice large level lot features a separate living room with ceiling fan, roomy country style eat in kitchen with all major
1 of 2
Last updated July 23 at 03:14 AM
1 Unit Available
1956 Timberline Circle
1956 Timberline Circle, Oak Grove, KY
2 Bedrooms
$875
825 sqft
(AVAILABLE 8/10/2020) Cute ranch style 2 bedroom, 1 bath home located close to post, shopping, schools and entertainment.
1 of 14
Last updated July 23 at 03:14 AM
1 Unit Available
404 Thompsonville Lane #5
404 Thompsonville Ln, Oak Grove, KY
1 Bedroom
$675
600 sqft
(AVAILABLE 7/24/2020) Renovated and ready to move in 1 bed, 1 bath apartments with combination living and dining space, nook style kitchen with major appliances, large bath with shower/tub combination, great size bedroom with large closet attached.
1 of 10
Last updated July 23 at 03:14 AM
1 Unit Available
1206 Carol Dr
1206 Carol Drive, Oak Grove, KY
3 Bedrooms
$875
1040 sqft
This ranch style house has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. Open floor plan with tray ceiling in the spacious family room. The kitchen is great for entertaining guests and has a dining area. The deck overlooks the large backyard.
1 of 30
Last updated July 23 at 03:14 AM
1 Unit Available
917 Arrow Cir
917 Arrow Circle, Oak Grove, KY
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1278 sqft
Great home with 3 bedrooms, 2 Baths, 1 Car Garage, Deck and fenced end back yard! 2 Tone cabinetry in eat-in kitchen. Laundry room off of kitchen. Trey ceiling in living room and master.
1 of 9
Last updated July 23 at 03:14 AM
1 Unit Available
101 Grant Ave
101 Grant Avenue, Oak Grove, KY
3 Bedrooms
$895
930 sqft
3 bed/1.5 bath - only minutes to Ft. Campbell or I-24 in a quiet neighborhood. Concrete driveway. Open floor plan with a lovely eat-in kitchen.
1 of 10
Last updated July 23 at 03:14 AM
1 Unit Available
137 Bob White Trail
137 Bob White Trl, Oak Grove, KY
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1215 sqft
Like new! 3 bedroom, 2 full bth, Garden tub, separate shower, double vanities, Privacy fenced backyard.Double car attached garage. Great neighborhood near Ft. Campbell.
1 of 16
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
126 Gail Street
126 Gail Street, Oak Grove, KY
3 Bedrooms
$975
900 sqft
126 Gail Street Available 08/22/20 Enchanting Ranch Home; - Walk into your Spacious Living Area Showcasing Impeccable Engineered Wood Flooring flowing through to the Hallway and Dining Space.
1 of 9
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
3416 Peppermint Drive
3416 Peppermint Drive, Hopkinsville, KY
3 Bedrooms
$975
2000 sqft
Hopkinsville 3 bedroom! - Large bonus room downstairs opens up to big back yard! (RLNE3496085)
1 of 11
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
112 Josephines Court
112 Josephines Court, Oak Grove, KY
3 Bedrooms
$1,025
1031 sqft
Minutes to Fort Campbell and Shopping - Move Into This Cozy Ranch Home Located in a Cul-de-Sac. Complete With Hardwood Flooring in The Spacious Living Room and a Galley-Style Kitchen with Honey Colored Cabinetry and Separate Dining Area.
1 of 13
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
958 Van Buren Avenue
958 Van Buren Avenue, Oak Grove, KY
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
980 sqft
958 Van Buren Avenue Available 09/22/20 Amazing Ranch Home Located minutes from Fort Campbell.
1 of 10
Last updated July 23 at 04:24 AM
1 Unit Available
1012 Cooper Drive
1012 Cooper Drive, Oak Grove, KY
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
1179 sqft
1012 Cooper Drive- (AVAILABLE 7/23/2020) Great ranch style home located convenient to post, I-24, shopping and entertainment.
1 of 15
Last updated July 23 at 04:24 AM
1 Unit Available
411 Eddy Street
411 Eddy Street, Oak Grove, KY
Studio
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$950
928 sqft
411 Eddy Street- (AVAILABLE NOW) Check out this cute 3 bed, 1 bath ranch style home located in a convenient to Fort Campbell, KY subdivision.
1 of 18
Last updated April 10 at 04:24 AM
1 Unit Available
1539 Hugh Hunter
1539 Hugh Hunter Rd, Christian County, KY
2 Bedrooms
$675
775 sqft
Remodeled 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom duplex unit. Brand new paint and flooring. NO CARPET! Spacious bedrooms. Washer and dryer hook up in unit. Kitchen and eat in dining area located adjacent to the living room.
1 of 13
Last updated April 10 at 04:24 AM
1 Unit Available
1006 Bush Ave
1006 Bush Avenue, Oak Grove, KY
3 Bedrooms
$895
1008 sqft
This 3 bedroom 2 full bath home comes with a nice fenced in yard. Spacious living-room and master bedroom with full bath and walk-in closet. Updated counter tops and tubs.
1 of 18
Last updated April 4 at 11:14 AM
1 Unit Available
101 Bowers Court
101 Bowers Court, Oak Grove, KY
3 Bedrooms
$1,125
1072 sqft
101 Bowers Court Available 05/15/20 101 Bowers Ct - Three bedroom, two bathroom one level home located close to post and right off of I-24. Large two car garage, chain link fenced back yard, vinyl/laminate flooring throughout.
1 of 19
Last updated September 26 at 11:58 AM
1 Unit Available
1116 Keith Avenue
1116 Keith Avenue, Oak Grove, KY
3 Bedrooms
$920
1120 sqft
1116 Keith Avenue Available 10/21/19 Beautiful Ranch Home Close to Post! - Step into this adorable ranch home super close to Fort Campbell! This beauty boasts a large living room with plenty of natural lighting, open eat-in kitchen with tons of
Results within 1 mile of Christian County
Verified
1 of 43
Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
4 Units Available
Eagles Crest at Wallace
171 Wallace Blvd, Clarksville, TN
1 Bedroom
$633
589 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$787
855 sqft
Welcome Eagles Crest at Wallace is a beautiful apartment community in Clarksville, Tennessee, that you can truly call home. We try to do things a little different here.
Verified
1 of 40
Last updated July 22 at 02:43 PM
3 Units Available
Eagles Crest at Durrett
3371 Durrett Dr, Clarksville, TN
Studio
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$885
925 sqft
***Due to COVID-19, we are taking extra precautions to enhance the safety for our staff and residents. If you are interested in touring one of our beautiful apartment homes, we encourage you to contact us to schedule an appointment.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Some of the colleges located in the Christian County area include Nashville State Community College, Brescia University, Austin Peay State University, Belmont University, and Lipscomb University. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Nashville, Clarksville, Hendersonville, Brentwood, and Hopkinsville have apartments for rent.