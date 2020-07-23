/
cheatham county
145 Apartments for rent in Cheatham County, TN📍
Ashland Farms
351 Bighorn Street, Ashland City, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,065
806 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,314
1046 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1271 sqft
Welcome to Ashland Farms, a brand new luxury apartment community nestled in the hills of beautiful Ashland City, Tennessee. With one, two, and three-bedroom floorplans, we are sure to have a layout to suit your needs.
Vantage Pointe
1164 Vantage Pointe, Cheatham County, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,001
616 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,224
1151 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Your lifestyle is fast paced and you need a home to reflect and cater to your needs. We can provide an atmosphere that allows you to live life to the fullest. Our homes are built for entertaining, or a quiet refuge. Vantage Pointe Homes...
7730 Highway 41a
7730 Highway 41a, Cheatham County, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
940 sqft
Commercial zoned Tow Lot. Small office building and lot on approximately 1 acre. Lot 60 x 90
2137 Bracey Circle
2137 Bracey Circle, Cheatham County, TN
2 Bedrooms
$998
700 sqft
This place is perfection! If you love the country, but can’t stand a long drive to work or the city - THIS IS YOUR PLACE! This home was renovated by an East Nashville renovator and its 15 minutes to downtown, but it’s on quiet circle of farmland off
360 Victory Circle
360 Victory Cir, Cheatham County, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1749 sqft
360 Victory Circle Available 08/03/20 Lovely townhouse for rent in Ashland City - This 3 br, 2.5 ba, with spacious owner's suite and large eat-in kitchen is conveniently located behind Sycamore Ridge High School.
214 Jasmine Row Lot 5
214 Jasmine Rd, Cheatham County, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,699
1596 sqft
Beautiful New Construction from Regal Homes featuring Luxury Vynl Tile, ceramic tile, all stainless appliances, covered deck, vaulted ceiling, and Much More.
Results within 5 miles of Cheatham County
Westfield Condos
The Sawyer at One Bellevue Place
8075 Sawyer Brown Rd, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,435
774 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,634
1189 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,241
1478 sqft
Serene community located near shops, restaurants and nightlife in downtown Nashville. Apartments feature 9-foot ceilings, glass-enclosed showers and subway tile backsplash in the kitchen. Community has a resort-style pool, outdoor kitchen and yoga lawn.
7101 Colquitt Way
7101 Colquitt Way, Fairview, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,725
1615 sqft
Three bedrooms upstairs with large owner's suite. All hardwood on main level with all newer kitchen appliances included. Enjoy a nice patio in the backyard and utility room upstairs! Go to our website to view, schedule a self tour, and apply today!
7311 Tiger Trail
7311 Tiger Trl, Fairview, TN
4 Bedrooms
$1,889
2312 sqft
AVAILABLE 08/01/2020:Charleston Floorplan: Brick home w/hardie board accents delivers a spacious open floor plan with 4BR and 2.
8065 Old Harding Pike
8065 Old Harding Pike, Nashville, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1535 sqft
Renovated 40's brick bungalow on 5 private acres close to Natchez Trace and quick I 40 access. Remodeled and newly updated.All appliances including washer/dryer included. Gas fireplace. Charming and cozy .
Riverbridge
3021 Harpeth Springs Dr
3021 Harpeth Springs Drive, Nashville, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1234 sqft
For August- $1400/mo, 2BR 2.5B Townhouse/Condo in Bellevue
1084 Willow Cir
1084 Willow Circle, Montgomery County, TN
4 Bedrooms
$2,200
3201 sqft
Beautiful Executive Home in highly desired Sango neighborhood ~ 4 Bed / 2.
3412 West Gregory Road
3412 West Gregory Road, Robertson County, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
2060 sqft
OWNER AGENT! Adorable Log Cabin on 3+ acres in Country yet 3.5 miles to I-24. Approx 30 minutes to downtown Nashville. 3 bedrooms (2 technically ..
Riverbridge
3828 Williamette Dr
3828 Williamette Drive, Nashville, TN
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1562 sqft
Adorable 3BDR, 2 Bath cape cod. Immaculate home. privacy fence in back, quiet cul-de-sac, private park across street. Two year lease required.
Westfield Condos
420 Westfield Dr
420 Westfield Drive, Nashville, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1586 sqft
This spacious and convenient 3 bedroom 2 1/2 bath townhome is updated with new flooring and countertops. Located next to One Bellevue Place and minutes to downtown Nashville, Vanderbilt, the Gulch and Warner Parks.
7202 Jones Ln
7202 Jones Lane, Fairview, TN
4 Bedrooms
$1,399
Rent to Own (ONLY) - Credit Problems OK Credit Repair is Available. Monthly: $1,391 Initial Down $20,000 Home Price $420,000 DESCRIPTION: Lease to Own our 4 bedroom 3 bath home on 6 acres of land in Fairview, TN.
Boone Trace
8169 Settlers Way
8169 Settlers Way, Nashville, TN
3 Bedrooms
$2,030
1768 sqft
8169 Settlers Way Available 08/15/20 4Bed, 2Ba West Nashville home, w/ Fenced Yard!! - Perfect West Nashville Location; Visualize yourself living in a quiet neighborhood with the option of jumping on I-40 within 3 minutes of leaving the house.
2640 Holt Lane
2640 Holt Lane, Montgomery County, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1184 sqft
Nice 3 bedroom Country Home on an Acre ! - This super nice country home features 3 bedrooms, 2 bathroom , 1 car garage, extra large 1 acre lot with firepit, 5 min from the Cumberland River while still close to shopping, I24 and more.
Huntwick Estates
7420 Huntwick Trail
7420 Huntwick Trail, Nashville, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1600 sqft
7420 Huntwick Trail Available 08/01/20 3 Bed, 2 Bath Home w/ 2 Car Garage - Single family home on private lot with large deck. Home features an open floorplan with hardwood floors and fire place. Large master suite w/ walkout to patio.
983 Willow Circle
983 Willow Circle, Montgomery County, TN
4 Bedrooms
$3,500
3052 sqft
Corporate Home FURNISHED - Beautiful furnished home for rent! No Pets Allowed (RLNE5362629)
Rolling River
7605 Rolling River Pkwy
7605 Rolling River Parkway, Nashville, TN
4 Bedrooms
$1,900
2598 sqft
7605 Rolling River Pkwy Available 09/01/20 4 bd 3 bth 2600 sq ft. for under $2,000 - This is a 4br/3ba house for rent. This property offers access to the community pool, tennis courts, soccer field, volleyball court, playground and clubhouse.
788 Gloucester Lane
788 Gloucester Lane, Nashville, TN
4 Bedrooms
$2,080
2344 sqft
788 Gloucester Lane Available 08/01/20 4Bed Avondale Park Home w/ Fenced Yard!! - Avondale Park is a picturesque community with easy access to I-40 / Downtown Nashville / Briley Pkwy / Hwy 100 / Bellevue.
Riverbridge
3359 Harpeth Springs Dr
3359 Harpeth Springs Drive, Nashville, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
1216 sqft
Lovely townhouse for rent in West Nashville - Available mid July. Showings start June 28. Lovely townhouse convenient to I-40. Private Bathrooms for each Bedroom! Spacious. open floor plan.
3423 W Stroudville Rd
3423 West Stroudville Road, Robertson County, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1296 sqft
3 Br 2 Ba 2.55 Acres Level w/ Creek - Property Id: 161514 South Robertson County 2.55 Acres 3423 W. Stroudville Rd. Cedar Hill, TN. 37032 $1,200 Beautiful Level Pasture with Woods and Creek at rear 2.
Some of the colleges located in the Cheatham County area include Nashville State Community College, Austin Peay State University, Belmont University, Cumberland University, and Lipscomb University. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
