dickson county
14 Apartments for rent in Dickson County, TN📍
Harpeth Trace
110 Archway Cir, Dickson, TN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,049
941 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,099
1193 sqft
Enjoy a private, wooded setting while still having the convenience of being near a main shopping area! Harpeth Trace Apartment Homes is located in Dickson, Tennessee, a city just west of Nashville.
Hidden Valley
405 Spring St, Dickson, TN
1 Bedroom
$769
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$839
750 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Hidden Valley in Dickson. View photos, descriptions and more!
1441 Myatt Loop Rd
1441 Myatt Loop, Dickson County, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1328 sqft
Cute house and beautiful wooded lot! Rocking chair front porch, side deck and rear deck plus sun room! 3 bedroom, 1.5 baths.
1341 Old Bear Creek Rd.
1341 Old Bear Creek Rd, Dickson County, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
950 sqft
New CUSTOM Built 2 Bedroom, 2 bath home in country! Beautiful setting overlooking treed creek area! Lawn care & DSL internet included! Partial furnished if needed!! NO PETS & NON SMOKING ONLY! ALL APPLIANCES INCLUDED! Rent $1400/Deposit
404 College St, E
404 East College Street, Dickson, TN
Studio
$800
600 sqft
One level OFFICE space available. Fresh paint and new flooring with utilities included!
1129 High Lake Dr
1129 High Lake Dr, Dickson County, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1628 sqft
Beautiful 3 bedroom Dickson rental on over 1/2 an acre lot! Looking for a maximum of 6 month rental. Utilities included up to $150 a month. Lawn maintenance not included. Pets allowed on case by case basis.
Results within 5 miles of Dickson County
7101 Colquitt Way
7101 Colquitt Way, Fairview, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,725
1615 sqft
Three bedrooms upstairs with large owner's suite. All hardwood on main level with all newer kitchen appliances included. Enjoy a nice patio in the backyard and utility room upstairs! Go to our website to view, schedule a self tour, and apply today!
7311 Tiger Trail
7311 Tiger Trl, Fairview, TN
4 Bedrooms
$1,889
2312 sqft
AVAILABLE 08/01/2020:Charleston Floorplan: Brick home w/hardie board accents delivers a spacious open floor plan with 4BR and 2.
864 Southside Rd
864 Southside Road, Montgomery County, TN
2 Bedrooms
$750
540 sqft
Adorable two bedroom home on acre lot across the river featuring large living room, two XL bedrooms, completely updated full bath, laminate floors throughout, great renovated eat in kitchen, pet friendly!
7304 Cox Run Dr
7304 Cox Run Drive, Fairview, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
2039 sqft
Nice one-level house w/ bonus room over the 2 car-car garage. 3 bed/2 bath with fresh paint and new carpet. Minutes from I-40 and Hwy 100 makes for an easy commute to Nashville.
Results within 10 miles of Dickson County
Ashland Farms
351 Bighorn Street, Ashland City, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,065
806 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,314
1046 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1271 sqft
Welcome to Ashland Farms, a brand new luxury apartment community nestled in the hills of beautiful Ashland City, Tennessee. With one, two, and three-bedroom floorplans, we are sure to have a layout to suit your needs.
7202 Jones Ln
7202 Jones Lane, Fairview, TN
4 Bedrooms
$1,399
Rent to Own (ONLY) - Credit Problems OK Credit Repair is Available. Monthly: $1,391 Initial Down $20,000 Home Price $420,000 DESCRIPTION: Lease to Own our 4 bedroom 3 bath home on 6 acres of land in Fairview, TN.
2640 Holt Lane
2640 Holt Lane, Montgomery County, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1184 sqft
Nice 3 bedroom Country Home on an Acre ! - This super nice country home features 3 bedrooms, 2 bathroom , 1 car garage, extra large 1 acre lot with firepit, 5 min from the Cumberland River while still close to shopping, I24 and more.
2481 Antioch Church Road
2481 Antioch Church Road, Montgomery County, TN
1 Bedroom
$750
576 sqft
2481 Antioch Church Road - 2481 Antioch Church Road offers 1 bedroom, 1 bath, electric heat with window air, ceiling fan for good air flow. Nice size front and back yard with a patio area out back for grilling. Pets are not permitted.
8310 Dog Creek Rd
8310 Dog Creek Road, Hickman County, TN
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1980 sqft
This beautiful home located on 20.7 acres of land is ideal for contractors or someone who may be looking to get a breath of open air. This is a Large Home with 2000 square feet of space with a full kitchen, workshops, and utility room.
