crosstown
158 Apartments for rent in Crosstown, Memphis, TN
Parcels at Concourse
1350 Concourse Ave, Memphis, TN
Studio
$999
627 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,149
931 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,629
1155 sqft
Housed in a historic building that has been re-imagined to fit within the Memphis neighborhood's vibrant reawakening, this mid-rise features tons of public areas and green spaces, retail tenants and top-of-the-line kitchens.
224 Garland St #3 (Midtown)
224 Garland Street, Memphis, TN
Studio
$495
550 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
This home is currently under renovation! Although we're unable to allow viewings for safety reasons, you are still able to apply for free and even place a deposit on a home (even before it's ready if you would like) This is a great home but Mid
215 N BELLEVUE
215 North Bellevue Boulevard, Memphis, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
Unit just completely renovated! 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, spacious balcony, eat in kitchen and office/flex room. Unit in at 2nd story and is accessed by rear stairs. $1000/month $1000 security deposit. Income must be 3x monthly rent.
The Citizen
1835 Union Avenue, Memphis, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,458
724 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,125
1137 sqft
Centrally located at the corner of Union Avenue and McLean Boulevard, The Citizen revitalizes a historical Midtown property to be a positive impact and serve the thriving community around it.
Bristol on Union
205 Pasadena Pl, Memphis, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,180
695 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,710
1227 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,165
1442 sqft
Minutes from I-240. Recently renovated with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, walk-in closets and lots of storage. Lots of amenities, including a community garden, guest suites, coffee bar and pool. Pet-friendly with a dog park.
780 Dickinson Street
780 Dickinson Street, Memphis, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1233 sqft
MIDTOWN BUNGALOW AVAILABLE JULY 1ST - NOW ACCEPTING APPLICATIONS. Great midtown bungalow with lots of charm, just minutes from the V&E Greenline and walking distance to Rhodes College and Crosstown Concourse.
836 Maury Street
836 Maury Street, Memphis, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1527 sqft
Come see this beautiful home today - Call to schedule to see this large spacious home. Enjoy the large front porch, and when you are dont relaxing there, enter the home and be amazed with all the space. It has beautiful hardwood flooring throughout.
227 N Willett #102
227 North Willett Street, Memphis, TN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
Gorgeous 2 bedroom 1 bath in renovated TRIPLEX in Midtown EVERYTHING BRAND NEW. Pets are allowed with owner approval. Available immediately upon approved application. Please call 901-758-5678 to schedule an appointment TODAY.
1662 Madison
1662 Madison Ave, Memphis, TN
4 Bedrooms
$1,800
1662 Madison Available 08/14/20 Great Newly Built Home in Midtown!!!! - This NEWLY BUILT home is centrally located in Midtown and is close to Overton Square, Minglewood Hall, Cooper-Young, CBU and Rhodes College.
180 CLARK
180 Clark Pl, Memphis, TN
2 Bedrooms
$795
1017 sqft
Cozy 2 Bedroom 1 Bath Apartment Home located near Midtown and Downtown. Home has hardwood floors throughout and spacious rooms. Near shops and restaurants. You will love it here. Schedule a viewing immediately. This one will not last!
1116 Poplar Ave. #6
1116 Poplar Avenue, Memphis, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
1350 sqft
Gorgeous 2 bd 1 bath with gated assigned parking convenient to downtown or midtown! Available immediately upon approved application. Pets are allowed.
951 Alma St. Unit #4
951 Alma St, Memphis, TN
1 Bedroom
$450
Very Cute Quadplex in N. Memphis - This is a one bedroom one full bathroom unit in a quadplex that has been freshly painted throughout. There is a nice sized living room and kitchen which comes with a stove (however, this is not under warranty).
1739 TUTWILER
1739 Tutwiler Avenue, Memphis, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,625
Adorable bungalow only minutes from Rhodes College. Current tenants are moving out May 31st. This property will be available June 6th. Updated kitchen and bath. Neutral paint throughout.
961 J W WILLIAMS
961 J W Williams Lane, Memphis, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
LOCATION, LOCATION,LOCATION,Enjoy The Downtown Living with a fracture of cost this duplex is newly renovated w/granite counter tops, interior & exterior is freshly painted, tile flooring thru-out, everything is brand new, W/D connections, and you
380 North Willett Street
380 North Willett Street, Memphis, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,050
975 sqft
***$200 OFF 1ST MONTH'S RENT*** Spacious 1 Bedroom 1 Bath home available in Midtown! Located in the sought after Evergreen Historic District! You won't need a vehicle to get around!! Walking distance to Overton Park Ave and Poplar Ave.
893 N Dunlap St
893 North Dunlap Street, Memphis, TN
2 Bedrooms
$440
732 sqft
934 N. McNeil (Midtown)
934 North Mcneil Street, Memphis, TN
4 Bedrooms
$1,495
2196 sqft
Apply for Free! Applications are processed same day and an agent will be reaching out to you immediately upon approval. Apply for free here: https://forms.monday.com/forms/6ab3a990d37c8e1fa81cb3133056c02a
1774 Crump - B
1774 Crump Avenue, Memphis, TN
1 Bedroom
$450
1921 sqft
1820 MADISON
1820 Madison Avenue, Memphis, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,010
#10 (3rd floor apartment) AVAILABLE 09/09 at The McAlpin in midtown. This beautifully renovated apartment home features new energy efficient windows, central heat/air, all kitchen appliances and hardwood flooring throughout the space.
1795 TUTWILER
1795 Tutwiler Avenue, Memphis, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
3 bdr and 1 bath that was completely renovated in 2016. Improvements included: Upgraded bathroom and Kitchen with granite countertops, custom cabinets, dishwasher, gas stove and stacked full washer and dryer.
1539 N PARKWAY
1539 North Parkway, Memphis, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
This is the top unit of a well maintained classic Midtown duplex with tons of space and recent upgrades. New A/C, separate laundry room, kitchen w/ dishwasher, office space, 2 covered parking spaces. Great location!
227 N Willett ST #101
227 N Willett St, Memphis, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
Gorgeous 2 bedroom 1 bath in renovated TRIPLEX in Midtown EVERYTHING BRAND NEW. Pets are allowed with owner approval. Available immediately upon approved application. Please call 901-758-5678 to schedule an appointment TODAY.
1118 Poplar Avenue, Unit #11
1118 Poplar Avenue, Memphis, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1134 sqft
Come see this beautiful updated condo - This beautiful condo is located between Midtown and Downtown Memphis. The Greenstone building is a Nationally Registered Historic Estate.
1694 BELVEDERE
1694 Belvedere Ct, Memphis, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
Charming 2 bedroom 2 bathroom condo located in the heart of Midtown. Home has all the bells and whistles. Has been newly renovated front to back. Close to shops and restaurants. You will fall in love. All home needs is you.