lake village
152 Apartments for rent in Lake Village, Memphis, TN
Plantation
9305 Stateline Rd, Olive Branch, MS
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$918
1043 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Apartments with alarm, walk-in closets, and ceiling fan. On State Line Road close to Hwy 78 and I-240. Residents have access to a stocked fishing lake, swimming pools, BBQ facilities, and outdoor tennis courts.
5291 Ridge Laurel Terrace
5291 Ridgelaurel Ter, Shelby County, TN
4 Bedrooms
$1,580
2200 sqft
Now Leasing A 4 Bedroom 2 Home At Stonebriar- This home is a must see! - Now leasing a spacious 4 bedroom 2.5 bath home in a gated community.
Results within 1 mile of Lake Village
Hedgerow
4733 Heather Row, Memphis, TN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$740
976 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$890
1209 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Hedgerow in Memphis. View photos, descriptions and more!
5559 Ross Road
5559 Ross Road, Shelby County, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1303 sqft
To self-tour this Property, copy and paste this link in your browser: homes.rently.
5055 Waters Edge Cove
5055 Waters Edge Cove North, Shelby County, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,525
1903 sqft
3 bed, 2 baths on lake near Holmes and Riverdale - There's a lot to love about this property. 3 bed, 2 baths, 2 car garage, laundry room, fresh paint, pretty lakeside lot with mature trees. Near Olive Branch (RLNE4690849)
4907 Bronze Dr
4907 Bronze Drive, Shelby County, TN
4 Bedrooms
$1,595
4 Bedroom with Bonus, 3 Bathrooms Near E Shelby Dr and E Holmes Rd - Newly renovated 4 Bedroom with Bonus, 3 Bathrooms, New Flooring, Carpet, Fresh Paint, Light Fixtures, Cabinets, Counter Tops, Stove, Dishwasher, 2 Car garage,Fenced in back Yard,
4816 Bradfield Run
4816 Bradfield Run, Shelby County, TN
5 Bedrooms
$1,800
2658 sqft
- *MOVE IN SPECIAL 1/2 OFF FIRST MONTH'S RENT!* Located in the Pinnacle Point neighborhood, this brick beauty has all the finishing touches you would want in a home! The home features 5 spacious bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, granite counter tops, new
4744 Calgary
4744 Calgary Cove, Shelby County, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1391 sqft
4744 Calgary Available 08/01/20 Southeast Memphis 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Available August 1 - Meridian Property Management does not advertise on social media or Craigslist. Please to not be taken by a scam.
Results within 5 miles of Lake Village
Miller Creek at Germantown
3769 Skipping Stone Trce, Memphis, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,085
858 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,255
1154 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,570
1382 sqft
Spacious one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments with stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and large closets. Located in the Germantown neighborhood close to shopping and nightlife.
Preserve at Forest Creek
9230 Thornbury Blvd, Memphis, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,079
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$982
1169 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,542
1311 sqft
Upscale apartment community features large pool, modern gym, tennis court and indoor basketball court. Units feature fireplace and patio or balcony. Pets welcome for an additional fee.
The Preserve at Southwind
7991 Capilano Dr, Memphis, TN
1 Bedroom
$872
807 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,185
1180 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,360
1388 sqft
Welcome to Preserve at Southwind located in the desirable Germantown/Collierville area of Memphis, TN.
Springs at Forest Hill
3750 Moraine St, Memphis, TN
Studio
$1,054
606 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,399
837 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,524
1131 sqft
With impeccable attention to detail and thoughtfully designed extras, the townhome-style apartments at Springs at Forest Hill offer luxury living. Choose from the studio, one, two, or three bedroom apartments to find the perfect one for your needs.
Cedar Run Apartment Homes
5958 E Point Dr, Memphis, TN
1 Bedroom
$660
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$885
900 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,015
1100 sqft
Take A Virtual Tour Today! The completely renovated Cedar Run Apartments offers inviting one, two, and three-bedroom apartments for you to call home.
Waterford Place
8037 Waterford Cir, Memphis, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,110
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,365
1191 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury apartments feature one, two or three bedrooms. Community amenities include pool, tennis court, 24-hour gym and parking. Units feature granite counters, hardwood floors, walk-in closets, and patio or balcony.
The Nova
6355 Briar Patch Ln, Memphis, TN
1 Bedroom
$680
578 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$875
937 sqft
The alluring charm of southern living is yours at The Nova! Our beautiful apartment community is immersed in a park-like setting in Memphis, Tennessee. A fantastic selection of retail, dining, and entertainment options are just minutes away.
The Local
3251 Knight Trails Cir, Memphis, TN
1 Bedroom
$765
684 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$920
1166 sqft
Located in Memphis, Tennessee you will find The Local, a lovely apartment home community nestled in a prime location. Several interstates and local highways surround the area, so commuting is simple and stress-free.
The Residence at Village Green
3450 Fescue Ln, Memphis, TN
1 Bedroom
$640
703 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$655
1155 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$805
1370 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Residence at Village Green in Memphis. View photos, descriptions and more!
Hickory Grove
6277 Lake Arbor Dr, Memphis, TN
1 Bedroom
$540
769 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$730
1036 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$810
1302 sqft
One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments with vaulted ceilings, wood-burning fireplaces and washer/dryer connections. Gated community has two outdoor pools, fitness center, sand volleyball court and movie theater.
The Vineyards Olive Branch
9400 Goodman Rd, Olive Branch, MS
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Modern apartments with air conditioning nestled in the heart of Olive Branch near the country club, middle school, and city park. Two swimming pools, two fitness centers, two billiards rooms, and two playgrounds.
12616 Fox Run Cv
12616 Fox Run Cove, DeSoto County, MS
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
Renovated 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bath Home with Bonus Room! - No Pets! ~Refrigerator, washer, and dryer are included! To set up your private showing, please fill out a rental application at www.northmshomes.com.
3425 Bent Grass Cove
3425 Bent Grass Cove, Shelby County, TN
5 Bedrooms
$7,900
7610 sqft
5BR/6ba home, 7600 sq ft, located on the 15th tee of TPC Southwind! Pool, hot tub & outdoor kitchen! - Incredible estate home on the 15th tee of TPC Southwind! Guard gated community! 5BR, 4 full baths and two half baths, 7600 sq ft, 5 fireplaces!
10153 Fox Run Drive
10153 Fox Run Drive, Olive Branch, MS
4 Bedrooms
$1,645
1750 sqft
Now available for immediate move in, this home lacks in nothing other than your personal stamp! Recently renovated with tons of upgrades like professionally installed flooring, stylish fixtures and a neutral color scheme so decorating will be a
5864 Ridgehill Drive
5864 Ridgehill Drive, Memphis, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,045
1384 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.
8323 Westbrook Drive
8323 Westbrook Drive, Olive Branch, MS
4 Bedrooms
Ask
5 Bedrooms
$2,100
3100 sqft
Olive Branch - 5 Bedrooms (or 4 Bedrooms & 1 - 29' x 12' Game Room), 3 Full Baths, 3 Car Garage on 1.