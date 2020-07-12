140 Apartments for rent in Gray's Creek, Memphis, TN
Last updated July 12 at 12:35pm
8 Units Available
Villas at Houston Levee East Apartments
10107 Havanese Ln, Germantown, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,196
866 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1486 sqft
Close to I-40 and area parks. Ample amenities including a fitness center, pool, electronic charging areas, grilling stations, and a playground. Spacious interiors with open floor plans and chef-inspired kitchens.
Last updated July 12 at 12:41pm
1 Unit Available
2630 Wood Sage Drive
2630 Wood Sage Drive, Memphis, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
2074 sqft
This is a 2 story brick home in Gray's Creek with features the entire family will enjoy including a fenced back yard with patio and plenty of room to play and entertain.
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
2630 Wood Sage Cv
2630 Wood Sage Cove, Memphis, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
2074 sqft
Lots of Room in this 2 story brick home in Gray's Creek - This is a 2 story brick home in Gray's Creek with features the entire family will enjoy including a fenced back yard with patio and plenty of room to play and entertain.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1028 Mossy Knoll
1028 Mossy Knoll Drive, Shelby County, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1385 sqft
Single Family house for rent in Cordova, TN - This is a fabulous 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home for rent in Cordova, TN. The living room of this home has a corner gas log fireplace with a TV nook above. Arched entryways lead into the tiled kitchen.
Last updated July 12 at 11:17am
1 Unit Available
309 N MONTEREY FARMS
309 North Monterey Farms Cove, Shelby County, TN
7 Bedrooms
$12,000
This home has it all. Located on a quiet cove in Monterey Farms with no City Taxes. Impressively large home with 8 bedrooms & 6 full/ 5 half baths. Home has 11,212 heated square feet. Two media rooms, expansive den, large kitchen with island, etc.
Last updated February 7 at 06:10pm
1 Unit Available
10221 Cottage Farms Drive
10221 Cottage Farms Drive, Memphis, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1262 sqft
For a limited time, application fee(s) will be credited back, with a signed lease!* Hurry and apply since this promotional offer won't last for long.
Last updated July 12 at 12:41pm
1 Unit Available
10014 Branley Oak Drive
10014 Branley Oak Drive, Shelby County, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1290 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
10075 Mill Hill Ave
10075 Mill Hill Avenue, Shelby County, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,275
1182 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 10075 Mill Hill Ave in Shelby County. View photos, descriptions and more!
Results within 1 mile of Gray's Creek
Last updated July 12 at 12:44pm
9 Units Available
Houston Levee
9940 Paddle Wheel Dr, Memphis, TN
1 Bedroom
$975
1040 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,196
1134 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,198
1343 sqft
Charming apartments with easy access to I-40. Air conditioning, walk-in closets and eat-in kitchens. Garden tubs. Community has tennis court and pool. Guest suite available for visitors.
Last updated December 11 at 04:45pm
1 Unit Available
1592 Far Drive
1592 Far Drive, Shelby County, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,225
1451 sqft
Now leasing a 3 bedroom 2 bath home in Cordova.
Last updated July 12 at 12:41pm
1 Unit Available
1539 Far Drive
1539 Far Drive, Shelby County, TN
4 Bedrooms
$1,710
2826 sqft
Available for Rental Only- $1710- Security Deposit & $1710- 1st Month's Rent Required @ Lease Signing- This beautiful Cordova home features 4 bedrooms + BONUS ROOM, 2.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2982 Woodland Elm
2982 Woodland Elm Cove South, Lakeland, TN
4 Bedrooms
$1,875
2098 sqft
4 bed, 2.5 bath in Arlington - Charming 4 bed, 2.5 bath with dining room, bonus room (4th bedroom), and laundry room. Stainless steel dishwasher and refrigerator, new oven. Hardwood floors. Open floor plan. 2 car garage.
Results within 5 miles of Gray's Creek
Last updated July 12 at 12:39pm
88 Units Available
Park's Edge at Shelby Farms
536 Shelby Grove Dr, Memphis, TN
1 Bedroom
$999
802 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,284
1160 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,319
1402 sqft
Spacious and chic apartments near Memphis, TN and Shelby Farms Park. You'll want to stick around for our upgrades - granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, plank flooring, and so much more.
Last updated July 12 at 12:45pm
13 Units Available
Preserve at Bartlett
8840 Bristol Park Dr, Bartlett, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,062
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,324
1218 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,587
1441 sqft
Luxury apartments with one, two or three bedrooms. Community amenities include playground, pool, gym and on-site laundry. Units feature fireplace and patio or balcony, and come furnished. Pets welcomed for an additional fee.
Last updated July 12 at 12:45pm
27 Units Available
The Retreat at Germantown
7865 Grove Ct W, Germantown, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,208
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,293
1189 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,616
1518 sqft
Your New Life Awaits. Introducing an exciting new life- The Retreat at Germantown. Perfectly positioned in the center of it all, The Retreat at Germantown has something to offer everyone.
Last updated July 12 at 12:44pm
37 Units Available
Stonebridge Crossing
9135 Morning Ridge Road, Memphis, TN
1 Bedroom
$890
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,085
950 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,260
1200 sqft
Winner of 2019 Memphis Diamond Awards for Community, Assistant, Service, and Leasing Managers! 2019 ApartmentRatings Top Rated Community Award!
Last updated July 12 at 12:44pm
33 Units Available
Walnut Hill
8920 Walnut Grove Rd, Memphis, TN
1 Bedroom
$985
855 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,075
1108 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1380 sqft
Spacious unit with large closets, high ceilings, walk-in closet, and patio/balcony. Units have fireplaces and intrusion alarms. Garage parking, jacuzzi, tennis court, and racquet ball court available on site.
Last updated July 12 at 12:45pm
20 Units Available
Crescent at Wolfchase Apartment Homes
7819 Crescent Ridge Ln, Memphis, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,070
788 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,115
1021 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,390
1206 sqft
Located close to Highway 64 and I-40. Units have controlled access entry gate, scenic pond and 24-hour fitness center. Located close to Shelby County School District schools and the University of Memphis.
Last updated July 12 at 12:45pm
53 Units Available
The Reserve at Dexter Lake
1505 Dexter Lake Dr, Memphis, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,017
997 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,134
1120 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,392
1315 sqft
Located just moments from the Market of Wolfcreek and Walmart Supercenter, this community has its own lake, gazebo, fishing boats and athletic facility. In-unit features include spa-like bathrooms, private garages and outdoor storage.
Last updated July 12 at 12:39pm
4 Units Available
Lincoln at Wolfchase
2460 Vintage Dr, Memphis, TN
1 Bedroom
$830
765 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$949
1041 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury apartments with bay windows, high ceilings, walk-in closets and garden tubs. In the vicinity of Wolfchase Mall, the pet-friendly community has a swimming pool, a business center and grilling stations, among other amenities.
Last updated July 12 at 12:45pm
9 Units Available
Cordova Creek
7965 Humphreys Hill Dr, Memphis, TN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,035
1176 sqft
Comfortable apartment community that combines luxury and functionality. Units offer laminate wood floors, patios and balconies and wood-burning fireplaces. Residents have access to an on-site fitness center. Near Germantown Pkwy.
Last updated July 12 at 12:45pm
61 Units Available
Thornwood
1941 South Germantown Road, Germantown, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,714
1028 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,208
1480 sqft
Experience the comforts of luxury living without the hassles of upkeep. Only steps away from GPAC, the library, parks, dining and shopping, The Residences at Thornwood apartment homes are convenient to everywhere you want to be.
Last updated July 12 at 12:24pm
18 Units Available
Hall Creek
11926 Ambassador Ln S, Arlington, TN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,479
1126 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,790
1349 sqft
Hall Creek is located in the heart of Arlington close to familiar shopping in Arlington Town Square, dining, business conveniences and Arlington schools.
Last updated July 12 at 12:44pm
5 Units Available
Villas at Cordova
8546 Prestine Loop, Memphis, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,033
736 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1257 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,354
1410 sqft
Centrally located in Cordova. Convenient to I-40 and Germantown Parkway. All homes feature private villa entrances and designer gourmet kitchens. Select units come with direct access garages. Tenants enjoy direct access to Shelby Farms Greenline.