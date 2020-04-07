378 S Main St #3

Amenities

Unit Amenities extra storage patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

Prime Location 1 bd Condo w/ patio and 1 assigned parking space included on S Main. Available immediately - Prime location in the South Main District, Downtown Loft with 14 foot Ceilings, Exposed Brick, Wonderful Kitchen with Breakfast Bar, dining area, Induction Cook Top, Heated Floors in Bath, Nice Patio, doggie door, One Assigned Parking Space, Extra Storage in Basement, gated and secured parking attached to the property. Walk everywhere in fabulous Downtown Memphis! Small pet under 35 lbs is allowed. Available immediately upon approved application. Please call 901-758-5678 to schedule an appointment TODAY!



(RLNE5814472)