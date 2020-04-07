All apartments in Memphis
378 S Main St #3
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:18 PM

378 S Main St #3

378 South Main Street · (901) 758-5678
Location

378 South Main Street, Memphis, TN 38103
South Main

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 378 S Main St #3 · Avail. now

$1,950

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 1148 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
extra storage
Unit Amenities
extra storage
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Prime Location 1 bd Condo w/ patio and 1 assigned parking space included on S Main. Available immediately - Prime location in the South Main District, Downtown Loft with 14 foot Ceilings, Exposed Brick, Wonderful Kitchen with Breakfast Bar, dining area, Induction Cook Top, Heated Floors in Bath, Nice Patio, doggie door, One Assigned Parking Space, Extra Storage in Basement, gated and secured parking attached to the property. Walk everywhere in fabulous Downtown Memphis! Small pet under 35 lbs is allowed. Available immediately upon approved application. Please call 901-758-5678 to schedule an appointment TODAY!

(RLNE5814472)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 378 S Main St #3 have any available units?
378 S Main St #3 has a unit available for $1,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Memphis, TN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Memphis Rent Report.
What amenities does 378 S Main St #3 have?
Some of 378 S Main St #3's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 378 S Main St #3 currently offering any rent specials?
378 S Main St #3 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 378 S Main St #3 pet-friendly?
Yes, 378 S Main St #3 is pet friendly.
Does 378 S Main St #3 offer parking?
Yes, 378 S Main St #3 does offer parking.
Does 378 S Main St #3 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 378 S Main St #3 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 378 S Main St #3 have a pool?
No, 378 S Main St #3 does not have a pool.
Does 378 S Main St #3 have accessible units?
No, 378 S Main St #3 does not have accessible units.
Does 378 S Main St #3 have units with dishwashers?
No, 378 S Main St #3 does not have units with dishwashers.
