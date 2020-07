Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors bathtub carpet ceiling fan oven range recently renovated refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed accessible parking on-site laundry pet friendly 24hr maintenance bbq/grill e-payments online portal package receiving playground volleyball court

Discover the lifestyle you have been waiting for! Centrally located and easily accessible to all major highways, shopping, restaurants and entertainment. North Park is nestled among trees, trails and beautiful parks. The perfect hideaway!



In under 15 minutes, you can be strolling the shop lined streets of Downtown Knoxville or catching a football game in Neyland! Go Vols! Thompson Bowling Arena is your location for concerts, comedy and live sporting events.



It is easy to get here, but much harder to leave!