Mountain View

Lease Length: 3-12 monthsPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $100 up to one month's rent based on credit
Move-in Fees: $150 reservation fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: dogs, cats
fee: $300 per pet
limit: 2 pets maximum
restrictions: Aggressive breeds
Parking Details: Open lot: included in lease.
Storage Details: Storage unit: (5'x4') included in lease