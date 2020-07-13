All apartments in Knoxville
Mountain View
Mountain View

601 S Peters Rd · (423) 237-7214
Location

601 S Peters Rd, Knoxville, TN 37922

Price and availability

VERIFIED 7 months AGO

1 Bedroom

1x1-1

$885

1 Bed · 1 Bath

1x1-2

$895

1 Bed · 1 Bath

2 Bedrooms

2x1.5-1

$1,160

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath

2x1.5-2

$1,200

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath

2x2-1

$1,050

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Mountain View.

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
garbage disposal
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
w/d hookup
bathtub
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
24hr gym
on-site laundry
pool
package receiving
tennis court
dogs allowed
cats allowed
parking
pet friendly
hot tub
Take a stroll on our walking trail, enjoy the beautiful scenery, or take a dip in our pool after a game of tennis. Relax at home, with a view from every room. Our convenient location, coupled with professional management, make Mountain View the perfect community for you!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $100 up to one month's rent based on credit
Move-in Fees: $150 reservation fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: dogs, cats
fee: $300 per pet
limit: 2 pets maximum
restrictions: Aggressive breeds
Parking Details: Open lot: included in lease.
Storage Details: Storage unit: (5'x4') included in lease

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Mountain View have any available units?
Mountain View offers one-bedroom floorplans starting at $885 and two-bedroom floorplans starting at $1,160. For information regarding current availability, please contact the property.
How much is rent in Knoxville, TN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Knoxville Rent Report.
What amenities does Mountain View have?
Some of Mountain View's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Mountain View currently offering any rent specials?
Mountain View is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Mountain View pet-friendly?
Yes, Mountain View is pet friendly.
Does Mountain View offer parking?
Yes, Mountain View offers parking.
Does Mountain View have units with washers and dryers?
No, Mountain View does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Mountain View have a pool?
Yes, Mountain View has a pool.
Does Mountain View have accessible units?
No, Mountain View does not have accessible units.
Does Mountain View have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Mountain View has units with dishwashers.
