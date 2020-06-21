All apartments in Hendersonville
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:03 AM

156 Walton Trace South

156 Walton Trace South · (615) 293-5218 ext. 000
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

156 Walton Trace South, Hendersonville, TN 37075

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 156 Walton Trace South · Avail. Aug 16

$1,880

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 2108 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
156 Walton Trace South Available 08/16/20 Don't look past this 3BR in Hendersonville!! - Don't look past this 3b/2ba Hendersonville home in the Walton Trace Subdivision. Looking for an August 16th move-in. This property features vaulted ceilings, bonus room, all kitchen appliances, washer/dryer connections, and a 2-car attached garage! Exterior amenities include a back deck and fenced in yard. TEXT Ivanna at 615-293-5218 to setup a showing. No Section 8. Pet friendly, max of 2, breed restrictions apply. *Includes Renters Insurance and Air Filters*

(RLNE5849191)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 156 Walton Trace South have any available units?
156 Walton Trace South has a unit available for $1,880 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Hendersonville, TN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Hendersonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 156 Walton Trace South have?
Some of 156 Walton Trace South's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 156 Walton Trace South currently offering any rent specials?
156 Walton Trace South isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 156 Walton Trace South pet-friendly?
Yes, 156 Walton Trace South is pet friendly.
Does 156 Walton Trace South offer parking?
Yes, 156 Walton Trace South does offer parking.
Does 156 Walton Trace South have units with washers and dryers?
No, 156 Walton Trace South does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 156 Walton Trace South have a pool?
No, 156 Walton Trace South does not have a pool.
Does 156 Walton Trace South have accessible units?
No, 156 Walton Trace South does not have accessible units.
Does 156 Walton Trace South have units with dishwashers?
No, 156 Walton Trace South does not have units with dishwashers.
