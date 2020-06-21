Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities patio / balcony w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

156 Walton Trace South Available 08/16/20 Don't look past this 3BR in Hendersonville!! - Don't look past this 3b/2ba Hendersonville home in the Walton Trace Subdivision. Looking for an August 16th move-in. This property features vaulted ceilings, bonus room, all kitchen appliances, washer/dryer connections, and a 2-car attached garage! Exterior amenities include a back deck and fenced in yard. TEXT Ivanna at 615-293-5218 to setup a showing. No Section 8. Pet friendly, max of 2, breed restrictions apply. *Includes Renters Insurance and Air Filters*



(RLNE5849191)