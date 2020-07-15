Last updated July 15 2020 at 9:10 AM
13 Apartments For Rent Near WKU
Verified
1 of 45
Last updated July 15 at 06:28 AM
16 Units Available
Fairways at Hartland
850 Wilkinson Trace, Bowling Green, KY
1 Bedroom
$849
777 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$899
945 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,199
1327 sqft
Situated in desirable Hartland, next to Crosswinds Golf Course. Also minutes to Western Kentucky University. Apartments and townhomes with designer kitchens, wood-burning fireplaces and private patios or decks in a pet-friendly community offering multiple amenities.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated July 15 at 06:31 AM
7 Units Available
The Enclave
1132 Fairview Ave Apt A1, Bowling Green, KY
Studio
$739
550 sqft
1 Bedroom
$759
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$819
1045 sqft
Discover your new home in our community! From our ideal location in Bowling Green, Kentucky to beautiful pet-friendly apartments with thoughtful amenities, The Enclave is an impressive community.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated June 18 at 04:20 PM
4 Units Available
Royal Arms of Bowling Green
890 Fairview Ave, Bowling Green, KY
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$725
998 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$995
1200 sqft
Pet friendly one- to three-bedroom apartments near Western Kentucky University, Beech Bend Park, and Lost River Cave. Features community pool, laundry facilities, courtyard and clubhouse.
1 of 1
Last updated July 15 at 10:37 AM
1 Unit Available
236 Hanover Court
236 Hanover Court, Bowling Green, KY
3 Bedrooms
$1,095
1530 sqft
TowneHome Living w/2-Car Garage! Master Bedroom on main floor with Master Bath and Large Walk-in Closet...
1 of 9
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
1507 Neal St
1507 Neal Street, Bowling Green, KY
2 Bedrooms
$800
NO PETS!!! Security deposit $800 $50 application fee which includes a background check. Please call or email for more details. Affordable 2 bedroom 1 bath single family home features hardwood floors & laminate flooring throughout.
1 of 12
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
2122 Creason St
2122 Creason Street, Bowling Green, KY
4 Bedrooms
$1,110
Home has fenced in backyard and detached two car garage, very close to WKU campus. Deposit is $1000, pets are negotiable with a non refundable, one time fee. Application fee is $50 per adult that would live in the home! (RLNE4077889)
1 of 7
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
272 Audley Avenue
272 Audley Avenue, Bowling Green, KY
1 Bedroom
$650
860 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Large one bedroom - 1 bedroom. 1 bath. 860 square feet. Walk in closet. Private balcony. (RLNE3841550)
1 of 8
Last updated July 15 at 09:58 AM
1 Unit Available
1555 Chestnut Street
1555 Chestnut Street, Bowling Green, KY
1 Bedroom
$625
480 sqft
Newly renovated. Laundry facilities available (pay when used). Appliances you see when you got by the apartment is whats included. Tenant pays BGMU for electric and water. The apartment covers the trash.
1 of 7
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
2104 Southland
2104 Southland Street, Bowling Green, KY
4 Bedrooms
$1,200
1500 sqft
Great 4 Bedroom! Close to Campus - No Dogs Allowed (RLNE4059426)
1 of 20
Last updated July 15 at 09:58 AM
1 Unit Available
467 Glen Lily
467 Glen Lily Road, Bowling Green, KY
2 Bedrooms
$775
915 sqft
Brand NEW Apartments in the middle of BG, convenient to just about anywhere in Bowling Green!! Appliances in apartments are what is included. Tenant pays BGMU for electric and water. The apartment covers the trash.
1 of 4
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
1713 Johnson Street
1713 Johnson Dr, Bowling Green, KY
2 Bedrooms
$650
1713 Johnson Street Available 09/01/20 2 BEDROOM HOUSE FOR RENT NEAR WKU - 2 bedroom one bath home available September 2020 near Western Ky University ! Refrigerator, stove included ; also has a washer/dryer hookup area separate just off the kitchen
1 of 17
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
707 Covington Street
707 Covington Street, Bowling Green, KY
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1378 sqft
707 Covington Street Available 09/01/20 3 bedroom 1 bath- Potter Gray District - AVAILALBLE 9/1/20....Gorgeous home with a HUGE upstairs bonus room that could be a 3RD BEDROOM.
1 of 2
Last updated April 4 at 06:17 AM
1 Unit Available
1212 Stubbins Street
1212 Stubbins Street, Bowling Green, KY
3 Bedrooms
$875
1080 sqft
Nice 3 bedroom, 2 bath home with a split bedroom floor plan, recently painted, new floors being installed. Nice sized backyard and storage shed, close to WKU Campus in an older residential west side location. $40.