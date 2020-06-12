Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors garage walk in closets concierge fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities concierge parking garage

305 Lawton Blvd Available 07/01/20 West Knoxville (Farragut), 4 bedroom, with lawn service included - For additional information or to schedule a showing, please contact Ray Gaudet with Realty Executives Associates at (865) 748-3346 (cell) or (865) 588-3232 (office).



4 bedroom, 2.5 bath, all hardwood floors, roofed deck with lights and fans, walk-in attic. 3-car garage, recently changed heating and air units, bonus room with bookshelves and cupboards, Bose surround sound system in bonus room, gas fireplace, tiled bathrooms, walk-in closet and tall ceiling in master, 9-ft ceiling in main level. Lawn Butler concierge service paid by landlord to include: mowing, weeding beds, trimming shrubs, and mulching beds-hassle free for tenants!



To apply for and to view all of our available rental properties, please see REARENTS.COM. Credit and background checks required. Pets considered (dogs). Pet should not damage the property; damage deductible from deposit. $500 pet deposit fee.. No smoking.



School Information:



Farragut Primary, Intermediate, Middle, and High Schools



Disclaimer: School information listed is deemed reliable but not guaranteed. We are not responsible for changes in zoning or inaccurate information. To verify zoning information please visit the link below.

http://www.kgis.org/portal/OnlineTools/SchoolZoneSearch.aspx



(RLNE3367931)