Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:30 AM

305 Lawton Blvd

305 Lawton Boulevard · (865) 984-1111
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

305 Lawton Boulevard, Farragut, TN 37934

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 305 Lawton Blvd · Avail. Jul 1

$2,750

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 3689 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
walk in closets
concierge
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
concierge
parking
garage
305 Lawton Blvd Available 07/01/20 West Knoxville (Farragut), 4 bedroom, with lawn service included - For additional information or to schedule a showing, please contact Ray Gaudet with Realty Executives Associates at (865) 748-3346 (cell) or (865) 588-3232 (office).

4 bedroom, 2.5 bath, all hardwood floors, roofed deck with lights and fans, walk-in attic. 3-car garage, recently changed heating and air units, bonus room with bookshelves and cupboards, Bose surround sound system in bonus room, gas fireplace, tiled bathrooms, walk-in closet and tall ceiling in master, 9-ft ceiling in main level. Lawn Butler concierge service paid by landlord to include: mowing, weeding beds, trimming shrubs, and mulching beds-hassle free for tenants!

To apply for and to view all of our available rental properties, please see REARENTS.COM. Credit and background checks required. Pets considered (dogs). Pet should not damage the property; damage deductible from deposit. $500 pet deposit fee.. No smoking.

School Information:

Farragut Primary, Intermediate, Middle, and High Schools

Disclaimer: School information listed is deemed reliable but not guaranteed. We are not responsible for changes in zoning or inaccurate information. To verify zoning information please visit the link below.
http://www.kgis.org/portal/OnlineTools/SchoolZoneSearch.aspx

(RLNE3367931)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 305 Lawton Blvd have any available units?
305 Lawton Blvd has a unit available for $2,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 305 Lawton Blvd have?
Some of 305 Lawton Blvd's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 305 Lawton Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
305 Lawton Blvd isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 305 Lawton Blvd pet-friendly?
No, 305 Lawton Blvd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Farragut.
Does 305 Lawton Blvd offer parking?
Yes, 305 Lawton Blvd does offer parking.
Does 305 Lawton Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 305 Lawton Blvd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 305 Lawton Blvd have a pool?
No, 305 Lawton Blvd does not have a pool.
Does 305 Lawton Blvd have accessible units?
No, 305 Lawton Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 305 Lawton Blvd have units with dishwashers?
No, 305 Lawton Blvd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 305 Lawton Blvd have units with air conditioning?
No, 305 Lawton Blvd does not have units with air conditioning.
