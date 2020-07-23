/
/
loudon county
Last updated July 23 2020 at 4:29 AM
50 Apartments for rent in Loudon County, TN📍
1 of 15
Last updated July 23 at 04:24 AM
1 Unit Available
413 W 5th Ave
413 West 5th Avenue, Lenoir City, TN
2 Bedrooms
$750
825 sqft
Upstairs 2bd/1ba unit of duplex in Lenoir City. Hardwood floors, updated kitchen, new window a/c and central heat. Close to all the amenities of downtown Lenoir City.
1 of 33
Last updated July 22 at 12:59 PM
1 Unit Available
113 Cheeskogili Way
113 Cheeskogili Way, Tellico Village, TN
4 Bedrooms
$2,200
2792 sqft
Come enjoy the peaceful setting of this beautiful Lakefront home. The wooded lot gives you privacy.
1 of 15
Last updated July 23 at 04:39 AM
1 Unit Available
116 Toqua Club Way, Vacation Rental Home
116 Toqua Club Way, Tellico Village, TN
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
1244 sqft
Adorable fully furnished, golf-front, home. This split-floor plan features dual master bedrooms, each with queen size beds. Enjoy all that East Tennessee has to offer from this comfortable home. Two car carport in front.
1 of 24
Last updated May 14 at 09:36 AM
1 Unit Available
750 Foster Dr
750 Foster Drive, Loudon County, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1700 sqft
Located in the Martell Estates East Subdivision, Unique, large one level home in excellent location! - This home has so much character! 1700 Square foot, 3 bedroom, 2 bath home with large sunroom on huge level lot in excellent Lenoir City location!
1 of 18
Last updated July 23 at 04:39 AM
1 Unit Available
303 Chota View Place - 1, Furnished Vacation Rental
303 Chota View Place, Tellico Village, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1504 sqft
Adorable end-unit townhome in the heart of Tellico Village. This three bedroom two bathroom home has everything you need for your East Tennessee vacation. Up to 6 guests 1 King-Size Bed 3 Queen-Size Beds Home rents for a minimum of 2 nights.
1 of 15
Last updated April 4 at 11:14 AM
1 Unit Available
811 N B ST
811 North B Street, Lenoir City, TN
2 Bedrooms
$995
1055 sqft
NEWLY REMODELED SINGLE FAMILY HOME - Property Id: 119225 NEWLY REMODELED SINGLE FAMILY HOME WITH BASEMENT - "MODERN FLOOR PLAN" NEW ROOF, TILE SHOWER,NEW HVAC UNIT, NEW ELECTRICAL,NEW KITCHEN CABINETS & MORE.... Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.
1 of 15
Last updated April 4 at 11:14 AM
1 Unit Available
1047 Carding Machine Rd.
1047 Carding Machine Road, Loudon, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1348 sqft
Beautiful and spacious 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home! - This 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home features a living room, family room and utility room with washer/dryer hookups.
Results within 1 mile of Loudon County
1 of 26
Last updated July 23 at 04:40 AM
1 Unit Available
12916 Boyd Station Road
12916 Boyd Station Road, Knox County, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1467 sqft
Seclusion and Convenience in one home! Located among 5 other homes this Brick front Ranch has 3 Bedrooms and 2 Baths. Updated appliances, a standing shower and jacuzzi tub in the master with a walk-in-closet. Yard space is amazing with this lot.
1 of 1
Last updated July 23 at 04:40 AM
1 Unit Available
109 Lakeview Cove Drive
109 Lakeview Cove Drive, Roane County, TN
3 Bedrooms
$825
1000 sqft
View of the water off your front patio! This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.
Results within 5 miles of Loudon County
1 of 11
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
505 Chestnut St 1
505 Chestnut St, Sweetwater, TN
1 Bedroom
$525
120 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
ROOM 4 Rent! All Utilities & More Included! - Property Id: 290622 ROOM 4 RENT. Looking for dependable Roommate! Beautiful large 2 Story Home in Sweetwater. All furnished except for your bedroom. Fully stocked Kitchen. Lots of space in the home.
1 of 14
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
818 Loop Road
818 Loop Road, Knox County, TN
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
2300 sqft
818 Loop Road Available 09/01/20 3BR 2.5BA House in Old Concord - Completely remodeled just two years ago! 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath house 2300 SF plus screened porch and front porch. Washer and dryer are included. Main level master.
1 of 34
Last updated July 23 at 04:39 AM
1 Unit Available
164 Ganega Trail
164 Ganega Trail, Monroe County, TN
4 Bedrooms
$2,850
3225 sqft
IncredibleLakefront home in the Kahite Neighborhood of Tellico Village. Updated interior features hardwood and tile floors, granite counter tops, stainless appliances, pantry, large closets, walk-in attic, and much more.
1 of 11
Last updated July 23 at 04:39 AM
1 Unit Available
505 Chestnut Street - 2
505 Chestnut Street, Sweetwater, TN
1 Bedroom
$525
490 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
ROOM 4 RENT. Looking for dependable Roommate! Beautiful large 2 Story Home in Sweetwater. All furnished except for your bedroom, Fully stocked Kitchen (plates, bakeware, glasses, etc). Lots of space in the home.
1 of 32
Last updated April 4 at 11:14 AM
1 Unit Available
12220 West Kingsgate Rd.
12220 West Kingsgate Road, Farragut, TN
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$1,600
1800 sqft
Beautiful hillside property overlooking the East Tennessee Mountainside. - Enjoy amazing views of East Tennessee from this newly renovated split foyer.
Results within 10 miles of Loudon County
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated July 23 at 12:41 AM
16 Units Available
Goldelm at Metropolitan Apartments
790 North Cedar Bluff Road, Knoxville, TN
1 Bedroom
$744
688 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$919
950 sqft
Minutes from downtown Knoxville and surrounded by lush landscaping, these apartments offer wood-style flooring, granite counters and an elegant designer paint scheme. Take advantage of the resort-style pool, Wi-Fi and many more luxury amenities.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
12 Units Available
Walden Legacy
1261 Walden Legacy Way, Knoxville, TN
1 Bedroom
$945
833 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,176
1056 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,371
1516 sqft
Upscale, premier gated community. Interior upgrades include crown molding, raised-panel cabinets and walk-in closets. Fireplaces in each unit. On-site pool, playground and fitness center. Guest suite available. Pet-friendly. Minutes to Ball Camp Park.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 23 at 03:31 AM
31 Units Available
Forest Ridge
9706 Smokey Ridge Way, Knoxville, TN
1 Bedroom
$925
860 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$955
1146 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,255
1494 sqft
Discover the Pinnacle in Knoxville Apartment Living Welcome home to luxury living at Forest Ridge Apartments in Knoxville. Forest Ridge is an upscale apartment community featuring spacious one, two or three bedroom townhomes.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated July 23 at 12:19 AM
84 Units Available
The Village at Westland Cove
9635 Westland Cove Way, Knoxville, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,155
771 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,553
1250 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,010
1520 sqft
Knoxville's Premier Waterfront Community. Are you ready to live an active lifestyle? Our Knoxville apartment community features a waterfront location allowing easy access to Fort Loudoun Lake.
Verified
1 of 7
Last updated July 23 at 12:31 AM
15 Units Available
Element At Cedar Bluff
9015 Ten Mile Rd, Knoxville, TN
Studio
$699
480 sqft
1 Bedroom
$789
607 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$839
850 sqft
Recently renovated apartments include new granite countertops, new stainless steel appliances, hardwood flooring, open kitchen and nickel finishes. Community grill stations, swimming pool and dog walking areas.
Verified
1 of 5
Last updated July 23 at 12:26 AM
3 Units Available
Teller Village
100 Teejay Dr, Oak Ridge, TN
2 Bedrooms
$720
928 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Teller Village in Oak Ridge. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 42
Last updated July 22 at 02:43 PM
6 Units Available
Brendon Park Apartments
9123 Grayland Dr, Knoxville, TN
Studio
$725
418 sqft
1 Bedroom
$845
680 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$945
908 sqft
Pet-friendly community in a park-like setting with impressive views. Patio or balcony in each unit. Salt-water pool, oversize sundeck and basketball courts available. State-of-the-art fitness center. Updated, spacious interiors.
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated July 23 at 04:27 AM
7 Units Available
Heritage Lake
1105 Lake Heritage Way, Knoxville, TN
1 Bedroom
$990
767 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,080
1077 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,270
1330 sqft
Air-conditioned apartments offer granite counters, fireplaces, walk-in closets and washer/dryer hookups. Community accommodates dogs and cats. Round-the-clock maintenance. Close to Concord Park and Fort Loudoun Lake. Easy access to I-140 for commuters.
Verified
1 of 4
Last updated July 22 at 06:07 PM
4 Units Available
The Oaks
101 Gates Dr O, Oak Ridge, TN
1 Bedroom
$765
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
800 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Oaks in Oak Ridge. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 23 at 12:29 AM
14 Units Available
Preserve at Hardin Valley
2310 Yellow Birch Way, Knoxville, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,145
835 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,366
1205 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,548
1415 sqft
This elegant community offers wooded trails, volleyball courts, and fireside lounges. Apartments feature upscale amenities such as granite countertops, hardwood floors, and large windows for ample natural light.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Some of the colleges located in the Loudon County area include Southern Adventist University, Lee University, Tennessee College of Applied Technology-Knoxville, The University of Tennessee-Chattanooga, and The University of Tennessee-Knoxville. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Chattanooga, Knoxville, Cleveland, Oak Ridge, and Maryville have apartments for rent.