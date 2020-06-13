Apartment List
/
TN
/
farragut
/
apartments with balcony
Last updated June 13 2020 at 6:17 AM

63 Apartments for rent in Farragut, TN with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restr... Read Guide >

1 of 45

Last updated June 13 at 06:37am
1 Unit Available
631 Glen Willow Drive
631 Glen Willow Drive, Farragut, TN
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$2,700
3186 sqft
Corner lot with an amazing fenced in back yard! Beautiful 4 bedroom, 2 full baths & 2 half baths 2-story home with update appliances, granite counter tops, and all the space needed for family and friend functions.

1 of 30

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
305 Lawton Blvd
305 Lawton Boulevard, Farragut, TN
4 Bedrooms
$2,750
3689 sqft
305 Lawton Blvd Available 07/01/20 West Knoxville (Farragut), 4 bedroom, with lawn service included - For additional information or to schedule a showing, please contact Ray Gaudet with Realty Executives Associates at (865) 748-3346 (cell) or (865)

1 of 32

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
12220 West Kingsgate Rd.
12220 West Kingsgate Road, Farragut, TN
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$1,600
1800 sqft
Beautiful hillside property overlooking the East Tennessee Mountainside. - Enjoy amazing views of East Tennessee from this newly renovated split foyer.
Results within 1 mile of Farragut

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 05:37am
1 Unit Available
11807 Black Road
11807 Black Road, Knox County, TN
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
2680 sqft
NEWLY BUILT!!! Enjoy an open floor plan with brand new appliances and hardwood floors. A back patio which opens to a beautiful yard that is lined with naturals perfect background, spacious rooms with modern decor and finishes.

1 of 10

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
905 Ashley Michelle Ct.
905 Ashley Michelle Court, Knox County, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1200 sqft
Knoxville, 2 bedroom condo in Edgewater Condominiums - For additional information and to schedule a showing, please contact Susan Niedergeses with Realty Executives Associates at 865-300-4722 (cell) or 865-693-3232 (office).

1 of 12

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
312 Queen Victoria Way
312 Queen Victoria Way, Knox County, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1360 sqft
312 Queen Victoria Way Available 07/01/20 Farragut, 2 bedroom condo in great location - For additional information and to schedule a showing, please contact Julie Spivey with Realty Executives Associates at (865) 360-6856 (cell) or (865) 983-0011
Results within 5 miles of Farragut
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
36 Units Available
Forest Ridge
9706 Smokey Ridge Way, Knoxville, TN
1 Bedroom
$905
860 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$835
1146 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,180
1494 sqft
Discover the Pinnacle in Knoxville Apartment Living Welcome home to luxury living at Forest Ridge Apartments in Knoxville. Forest Ridge is an upscale apartment community featuring spacious one, two or three bedroom townhomes.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 06:01am
19 Units Available
Preserve at Hardin Valley
2310 Yellow Birch Way, Knoxville, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,074
835 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,358
1205 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,533
1415 sqft
This elegant community offers wooded trails, volleyball courts, and fireside lounges. Apartments feature upscale amenities such as granite countertops, hardwood floors, and large windows for ample natural light.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 12:30am
24 Units Available
Goldelm at Metropolitan Apartments
790 North Cedar Bluff Road, Knoxville, TN
1 Bedroom
$744
688 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$919
950 sqft
Minutes from downtown Knoxville and surrounded by lush landscaping, these apartments offer wood-style flooring, granite counters and an elegant designer paint scheme. Take advantage of the resort-style pool, Wi-Fi and many more luxury amenities.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
$
12 Units Available
Heritage Lake
1105 Lake Heritage Way, Knoxville, TN
1 Bedroom
$915
767 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,015
1077 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,165
1330 sqft
Air-conditioned apartments offer granite counters, fireplaces, walk-in closets and washer/dryer hookups. Community accommodates dogs and cats. Round-the-clock maintenance. Close to Concord Park and Fort Loudoun Lake. Easy access to I-140 for commuters.
Verified

1 of 42

Last updated June 12 at 02:30pm
4 Units Available
Brendon Park Apartments
9123 Grayland Dr, Knoxville, TN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$825
680 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$925
908 sqft
Pet-friendly community in a park-like setting with impressive views. Patio or balcony in each unit. Salt-water pool, oversize sundeck and basketball courts available. State-of-the-art fitness center. Updated, spacious interiors.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 06:24am
5 Units Available
Goldelm at Cedar Bluff
424 N Cedar Bluff Road, Knoxville, TN
1 Bedroom
$839
785 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$899
1042 sqft
Contemporary apartments in community with biking and jogging trails, clubhouse, and pool. Controlled access to complex. Apartments feature oversized closets and stainless steel appliances. Near Starbucks, Waffle House and I-75.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
13 Units Available
Walden Legacy
1261 Walden Legacy Way, Knoxville, TN
1 Bedroom
$936
833 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,072
1056 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,427
1516 sqft
Upscale, premier gated community. Interior upgrades include crown molding, raised-panel cabinets and walk-in closets. Fireplaces in each unit. On-site pool, playground and fitness center. Guest suite available. Pet-friendly. Minutes to Ball Camp Park.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 06:35am
$
103 Units Available
The Village at Westland Cove
9635 Westland Cove Way, Knoxville, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,170
771 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,553
1250 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,980
1520 sqft
Knoxville's Premier Waterfront Community. Are you ready to live an active lifestyle? Our Knoxville apartment community features a waterfront location allowing easy access to Fort Loudoun Lake.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated December 16 at 11:39pm
Contact for Availability
Mountain View
601 S Peters Rd, Knoxville, TN
1 Bedroom
$885
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
Boutique apartment community with easy access to I-40/75. Friendly community with tennis court and pool. Lush landscaping. Apartments have walk-in closets and extra storage. On-site laundry and parking.

1 of 21

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2006 Cypresswood Lane
2006 Cypresswood Lane, Knox County, TN
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
3200 sqft
2006 Cypresswood Lane Available 07/01/20 Hardin Valley, 4 bedroom, fireplace, 2 car garage - For additional information and to schedule a showing, please call or text Ryan Fogarty at (865) 333-4840. This Hardin Valley home features 4 bedrooms, 3.

1 of 37

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1126 Bob Kirby
1126 Bob Kirby Road, Knox County, TN
4 Bedrooms
$2,600
3400 sqft
West Knoxville, 4 bedroom, 3.5 bath, 3400 square feet - Text or call Ryan Fogarty with Realty Executives at mobile: (865) 333-4840 for more information or to schedule a showing. This 4 bedroom, 3.

1 of 24

Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
1000 Blinken St
1000 Blinken Street, Knox County, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
1020 sqft
2 Bedroom/2 Bathroom Townhouse near Pellissippi and Dutchtown Rd. This town home is a 2 story end unit in the Parkview Heights neighborhood. The 2nd bedroom, bathroom, kitchen and living room with fireplace is downstairs and Master Suite is upstairs.

1 of 8

Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
1808 Sedgewick Dr
1808 Sedgewick Drive, Knox County, TN
4 Bedrooms
$1,600
1808 sqft
Charming home in highly sought area of West Knoxville. This home was recently updated, Stainless Steel appliances, plank flooring,fireplace, deck and fresh paint thru out.Convenient location and great school district!

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 06:32am
1 Unit Available
455 Bramblewood Lane, #2
455 Bramblewood Lane, Knox County, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
990 sqft
Summer Move-in Special! $500 off the first month's rent and waived application & admin fees (up to a $290 value!) if lease signed before June 30th! This charming brick townhome is ideally located in the highly sought after West Knoxville area, and

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 06:32am
1 Unit Available
2686 Avery Circle
2686 Avery Cir, Loudon County, TN
2 Bedrooms
$925
925 sqft
This quaint brick duplex has everything you are looking for, including a highly functional, airy & bright floorplan complete with designated dining and laundry areas, spacious bedrooms, off-street parking, a large lawn, and more.

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 06:32am
1 Unit Available
8815 Brucewood Lane
8815 Brucewood Lane, Knox County, TN
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1900 sqft
Amazing Three Bedroom Plus Bonus Two and a Half Bathrooms with Two Car Garage!! This Home has 1900 sq ft, Beautiful Hardwood Floors on Main Level, Tile in the Kitchen/Bathrooms, New Carpet Upstairs, Stunning Quartz Counter Tops, Gas Fireplace and

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 06:32am
1 Unit Available
2300 Town Creek Rd W, Unit B8
2300 Town Creek Road West, Loudon County, TN
2 Bedrooms
$975
1200 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Great Two Bedroom, One & a Half Bath Townhome. This Unit has been Freshly Painted, New Hardwood Floors in the Living Room, Tile in the Kitchen and Bathrooms. Spacious Bedrooms, Great Closet Space, Washer/Dryer Hook Ups and Pantry.

1 of 4

Last updated June 13 at 06:32am
1 Unit Available
9106 Woodpark Ln - B
9106 Woodpark Lane Northwest, Knox County, TN
3 Bedrooms
$950
1500 sqft
Large Three Bedroom Two and a Half Bathroom Townhome!! This Unit has New Hardwood Floors, New Carpet, New Countertops and Newer Appliances. There is a Laundry Room, Lots of Closet Space, Fireplace, Dining Room and a Spacious Private Patio.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Farragut, TN

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Farragut renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

Similar Pages

Farragut 3 BedroomsFarragut Apartments with BalconyFarragut Apartments with Garage
Farragut Apartments with Hardwood FloorsFarragut Apartments with Parking
Farragut Dog Friendly ApartmentsFarragut Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Knoxville, TNOak Ridge, TNMaryville, TN
Seymour, TNMaynardville, TNTellico Village, TN
Athens, TNFairfield Glade, TN

Apartments Near Colleges

Tennessee College of Applied Technology-Knoxville
The University of Tennessee-Knoxville