3 bedroom apartments
55 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Farragut, TN
631 Glen Willow Drive
631 Glen Willow Drive, Farragut, TN
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Corner lot with an amazing fenced in back yard! Beautiful 4 bedroom, 2 full baths & 2 half baths 2-story home with update appliances, granite counter tops, and all the space needed for family and friend functions.
13036 Hampshire Bay Ln
13036 Hampshire Bay Ln, Farragut, TN
Spacious 4 Bedroom, 3 Bath Bungalow - Spacious 3 bedroom 3 bath bungalow style townhouse with beautiful views and a great open floor plan in Farragut. Maintenance free all brick exterior.
305 Lawton Blvd
305 Lawton Boulevard, Farragut, TN
305 Lawton Blvd Available 07/01/20 West Knoxville (Farragut), 4 bedroom, with lawn service included - For additional information or to schedule a showing, please contact Ray Gaudet with Realty Executives Associates at (865) 748-3346 (cell) or (865)
12220 West Kingsgate Rd.
12220 West Kingsgate Road, Farragut, TN
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful hillside property overlooking the East Tennessee Mountainside. - Enjoy amazing views of East Tennessee from this newly renovated split foyer.
Results within 1 mile of Farragut
11807 Black Road
11807 Black Road, Knox County, TN
NEWLY BUILT!!! Enjoy an open floor plan with brand new appliances and hardwood floors. A back patio which opens to a beautiful yard that is lined with naturals perfect background, spacious rooms with modern decor and finishes.
Results within 5 miles of Farragut
Forest Ridge
9706 Smokey Ridge Way, Knoxville, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,180
1494 sqft
Discover the Pinnacle in Knoxville Apartment Living Welcome home to luxury living at Forest Ridge Apartments in Knoxville. Forest Ridge is an upscale apartment community featuring spacious one, two or three bedroom townhomes.
Preserve at Hardin Valley
2310 Yellow Birch Way, Knoxville, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,533
1415 sqft
This elegant community offers wooded trails, volleyball courts, and fireside lounges. Apartments feature upscale amenities such as granite countertops, hardwood floors, and large windows for ample natural light.
Heritage Lake
1105 Lake Heritage Way, Knoxville, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,165
1330 sqft
Air-conditioned apartments offer granite counters, fireplaces, walk-in closets and washer/dryer hookups. Community accommodates dogs and cats. Round-the-clock maintenance. Close to Concord Park and Fort Loudoun Lake. Easy access to I-140 for commuters.
Walden Legacy
1261 Walden Legacy Way, Knoxville, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,427
1516 sqft
Upscale, premier gated community. Interior upgrades include crown molding, raised-panel cabinets and walk-in closets. Fireplaces in each unit. On-site pool, playground and fitness center. Guest suite available. Pet-friendly. Minutes to Ball Camp Park.
The Village at Westland Cove
9635 Westland Cove Way, Knoxville, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,980
1520 sqft
Knoxville's Premier Waterfront Community. Are you ready to live an active lifestyle? Our Knoxville apartment community features a waterfront location allowing easy access to Fort Loudoun Lake.
10179 Bob Gray Road
10179 Bob Gray Road, Knox County, TN
Newly renovated single family, 4 bedroom 3 bathroom home located in Hardin Valley. Open site living room and kitchen area perfect for family time. Spacious bonus room downstairs providing a location for get-togethers.
1104 Bell Avenue
1104 Bell Avenue West, Lenoir City, TN
The Juniper is the ultimate family home, with an open concept living space set around a large granite kitchen island, master suite on the main level, large bedrooms throughout, three and a half baths, and a plethora of closet and storage space.
14297 Virtue Road
14297 Virtue Road, Loudon County, TN
14297 Virtue Road Available 08/01/20 Basement Ranch 4 Br. 3 Ba. 2 Car Garage - Basement Ranch House 3-4 bedrooms 3 full bathrooms Main level: 3 Br.
8816 Mill Run Drive
8816 Mill Run Drive, Knox County, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,675
1400 sqft
Knoxville, 3 bedroom with fenced-in yard - For additional information and to schedule a showing, please contact Owner/Agent Susan Niedergeses with Realty Executives Associates at 865-300-4722 (cell) or 865-693-3232 (office).
1308 Clear Brook Drive
1308 Clear Brook Drive, Knox County, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1680 sqft
1308 Clear Brook Drive Available 07/01/20 Large 3BR West Knox near Ebenezer - 3 Bedrooms, 2.
2006 Cypresswood Lane
2006 Cypresswood Lane, Knox County, TN
2006 Cypresswood Lane Available 07/01/20 Hardin Valley, 4 bedroom, fireplace, 2 car garage - For additional information and to schedule a showing, please call or text Ryan Fogarty at (865) 333-4840. This Hardin Valley home features 4 bedrooms, 3.
10400 Grovedale Drive
10400 Grovedale Drive, Knox County, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1450 sqft
West Knoxville, 3 bedroom, fenced backyard - For additional information and to schedule a showing, please contact Kenna Stephens with Realty Executives Associates at (865) 604-4635 or (865) 688-3232.
1126 Bob Kirby
1126 Bob Kirby Road, Knox County, TN
West Knoxville, 4 bedroom, 3.5 bath, 3400 square feet - Text or call Ryan Fogarty with Realty Executives at mobile: (865) 333-4840 for more information or to schedule a showing. This 4 bedroom, 3.
1808 Sedgewick Dr
1808 Sedgewick Drive, Knox County, TN
Charming home in highly sought area of West Knoxville. This home was recently updated, Stainless Steel appliances, plank flooring,fireplace, deck and fresh paint thru out.Convenient location and great school district!
8815 Brucewood Lane
8815 Brucewood Lane, Knox County, TN
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1900 sqft
Amazing Three Bedroom Plus Bonus Two and a Half Bathrooms with Two Car Garage!! This Home has 1900 sq ft, Beautiful Hardwood Floors on Main Level, Tile in the Kitchen/Bathrooms, New Carpet Upstairs, Stunning Quartz Counter Tops, Gas Fireplace and
9106 Woodpark Ln - B
9106 Woodpark Lane Northwest, Knox County, TN
3 Bedrooms
$950
1500 sqft
Large Three Bedroom Two and a Half Bathroom Townhome!! This Unit has New Hardwood Floors, New Carpet, New Countertops and Newer Appliances. There is a Laundry Room, Lots of Closet Space, Fireplace, Dining Room and a Spacious Private Patio.
9701 Gulf Chase Lane
9701 Gulf Chase Ln, Knox County, TN
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
3600 sqft
New Construction Basement Rancher - Great floor plan in this NEW home at the end of a cul-de-sac. Large, open family room with eat-in kitchen and separate dining room. Beautifully finished kitchen! Barn door for pantry.
750 Foster Dr
750 Foster Drive, Loudon County, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1700 sqft
Located in the Martell Estates East Subdivision, Unique, large one level home in excellent location! - This home has so much character! 1700 Square foot, 3 bedroom, 2 bath home with large sunroom on huge level lot in excellent Lenoir City location!
Results within 10 miles of Farragut
Eagle Pointe
8608 Eagle Pointe Dr, Knoxville, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,119
1380 sqft
Eagle Pointe Apartments in Knoxville, Tennessee, offer a clubhouse and beautifully landscaped, flower-filled grounds. Apartments have new carpet, updated kitchens and lots of light. Classic colonial exteriors.