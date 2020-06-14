Apartment List
32 Apartments for rent in Farragut, TN with garage

Farragut apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and daily st...

Last updated June 14 at 04:38am
1 Unit Available
631 Glen Willow Drive
631 Glen Willow Drive, Farragut, TN
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$2,700
3186 sqft
Corner lot with an amazing fenced in back yard! Beautiful 4 bedroom, 2 full baths & 2 half baths 2-story home with update appliances, granite counter tops, and all the space needed for family and friend functions.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
13036 Hampshire Bay Ln
13036 Hampshire Bay Ln, Farragut, TN
4 Bedrooms
$2,600
2036 sqft
Spacious 4 Bedroom, 3 Bath Bungalow - Spacious 3 bedroom 3 bath bungalow style townhouse with beautiful views and a great open floor plan in Farragut. Maintenance free all brick exterior.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
305 Lawton Blvd
305 Lawton Boulevard, Farragut, TN
4 Bedrooms
$2,750
3689 sqft
305 Lawton Blvd Available 07/01/20 West Knoxville (Farragut), 4 bedroom, with lawn service included - For additional information or to schedule a showing, please contact Ray Gaudet with Realty Executives Associates at (865) 748-3346 (cell) or (865)
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
312 Queen Victoria Way
312 Queen Victoria Way, Knox County, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1360 sqft
312 Queen Victoria Way Available 07/01/20 Farragut, 2 bedroom condo in great location - For additional information and to schedule a showing, please contact Julie Spivey with Realty Executives Associates at (865) 360-6856 (cell) or (865) 983-0011

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
905 Ashley Michelle Ct.
905 Ashley Michelle Court, Knox County, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1200 sqft
Knoxville, 2 bedroom condo in Edgewater Condominiums - For additional information and to schedule a showing, please contact Susan Niedergeses with Realty Executives Associates at 865-300-4722 (cell) or 865-693-3232 (office).
Verified

Last updated June 14 at 06:16am
19 Units Available
Preserve at Hardin Valley
2310 Yellow Birch Way, Knoxville, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,074
835 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,362
1205 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,533
1415 sqft
This elegant community offers wooded trails, volleyball courts, and fireside lounges. Apartments feature upscale amenities such as granite countertops, hardwood floors, and large windows for ample natural light.
Verified

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
34 Units Available
Forest Ridge
9706 Smokey Ridge Way, Knoxville, TN
1 Bedroom
$900
860 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,005
1146 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,180
1494 sqft
Discover the Pinnacle in Knoxville Apartment Living Welcome home to luxury living at Forest Ridge Apartments in Knoxville. Forest Ridge is an upscale apartment community featuring spacious one, two or three bedroom townhomes.
Verified

Last updated June 14 at 07:12am
103 Units Available
The Village at Westland Cove
9635 Westland Cove Way, Knoxville, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,155
771 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,553
1250 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,980
1520 sqft
Knoxville's Premier Waterfront Community. Are you ready to live an active lifestyle? Our Knoxville apartment community features a waterfront location allowing easy access to Fort Loudoun Lake.
Verified

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
12 Units Available
Heritage Lake
1105 Lake Heritage Way, Knoxville, TN
1 Bedroom
$920
767 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,020
1077 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,165
1330 sqft
Air-conditioned apartments offer granite counters, fireplaces, walk-in closets and washer/dryer hookups. Community accommodates dogs and cats. Round-the-clock maintenance. Close to Concord Park and Fort Loudoun Lake. Easy access to I-140 for commuters.
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 02:22pm
4 Units Available
Brendon Park Apartments
9123 Grayland Dr, Knoxville, TN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$825
680 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$925
908 sqft
Pet-friendly community in a park-like setting with impressive views. Patio or balcony in each unit. Salt-water pool, oversize sundeck and basketball courts available. State-of-the-art fitness center. Updated, spacious interiors.
Verified

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
13 Units Available
Walden Legacy
1261 Walden Legacy Way, Knoxville, TN
1 Bedroom
$936
833 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,072
1056 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,427
1516 sqft
Upscale, premier gated community. Interior upgrades include crown molding, raised-panel cabinets and walk-in closets. Fireplaces in each unit. On-site pool, playground and fitness center. Guest suite available. Pet-friendly. Minutes to Ball Camp Park.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1576 Sails Way
1576 Sails Way, Knox County, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1100 sqft
1576 Sails Way Available 07/05/20 Single Family Home in West Knoxville - Great Home in convenient West Knoxville locations; close to interstate, and 5-10 minutes from Turkey Creek shopping.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
14297 Virtue Road
14297 Virtue Road, Loudon County, TN
4 Bedrooms
$1,800
2200 sqft
14297 Virtue Road Available 08/01/20 Basement Ranch 4 Br. 3 Ba. 2 Car Garage - Basement Ranch House 3-4 bedrooms 3 full bathrooms Main level: 3 Br.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2006 Cypresswood Lane
2006 Cypresswood Lane, Knox County, TN
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
3200 sqft
2006 Cypresswood Lane Available 07/01/20 Hardin Valley, 4 bedroom, fireplace, 2 car garage - For additional information and to schedule a showing, please call or text Ryan Fogarty at (865) 333-4840. This Hardin Valley home features 4 bedrooms, 3.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1308 Clear Brook Drive
1308 Clear Brook Drive, Knox County, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1680 sqft
1308 Clear Brook Drive Available 07/01/20 Large 3BR West Knox near Ebenezer - 3 Bedrooms, 2.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1126 Bob Kirby
1126 Bob Kirby Road, Knox County, TN
4 Bedrooms
$2,600
3400 sqft
West Knoxville, 4 bedroom, 3.5 bath, 3400 square feet - Text or call Ryan Fogarty with Realty Executives at mobile: (865) 333-4840 for more information or to schedule a showing. This 4 bedroom, 3.

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
750 Foster Dr
750 Foster Drive, Loudon County, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1700 sqft
Located in the Martell Estates East Subdivision, Unique, large one level home in excellent location! - This home has so much character! 1700 Square foot, 3 bedroom, 2 bath home with large sunroom on huge level lot in excellent Lenoir City location!
Verified

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
15 Units Available
Bell Walker's Crossing
8301 Block House Way, Knoxville, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,070
889 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,105
1177 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
1295 sqft
Comfortable apartments with garden soaking tubs and breakfast bars. Relax in the resident lounge or work out at the fitness center. Play sports and picnic at nearby West Hills/John Bynon Park. By I-75.
Verified

Last updated June 14 at 06:26am
28 Units Available
Hudson on the Greenway Apartments
201 Cairn Cir NW, Knoxville, TN
1 Bedroom
$849
680 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$999
908 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,269
1288 sqft
Near I-40, with one- and two-bedroom floor plans. Community amenities include on-site laundry, pool, playground, 24-hour gym and parking. Units feature hardwood floors, fireplace and walk-in closets. Pets welcomed for an additional fee.
Verified

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
27 Units Available
Eagle Pointe
8608 Eagle Pointe Dr, Knoxville, TN
1 Bedroom
$850
810 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$995
1196 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,109
1380 sqft
Eagle Pointe Apartments in Knoxville, Tennessee, offer a clubhouse and beautifully landscaped, flower-filled grounds. Apartments have new carpet, updated kitchens and lots of light. Classic colonial exteriors.
Verified

Last updated June 12 at 12:42am
Contact for Availability
Bridlewood Westland
8700 Hopemont Way, Knoxville, TN
1 Bedroom
$925
858 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,059
1155 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,359
1324 sqft
Westland Apartments in Knoxville TN.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
6406 Airtree Ln
6406 Airtree Ln, Knox County, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1600 sqft
Convenient newer home for rent - Property Id: 233119 Convenient newer home for rent. 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms with a 2 car garage. Stainless steel appliances including a refrigerator, dishwasher, stove and microwave.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
6938 Pemmbrooke Shire Lane
6938 Pemmbrooke Shire Lane, Knoxville, TN
Studio
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1594 sqft
GORGEOUS PEMMBROOKE PLACE WITH 3 BEDROOMS AND 2 BATHS - Are you looking for a convenient west location, just 10 minutes to downtown & UT? This is it! This 3 bedroom, 2 bath condo features a large, open living space with a wood burning fireplace.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
West Hills
1 Unit Available
323 Vanosdale Road
323 Vanosdale Road, Knoxville, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1600 sqft
323 Vanosdale Road Available 07/01/20 3BR One-Level near West Town Mall - 3 Bedrooms, 2 full baths, all on one level Just down the street from West Hills Elementary School.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Farragut, TN

Farragut apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

