Last updated June 13 2020 at 6:32 PM

49 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Farragut, TN

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
13036 Hampshire Bay Ln
13036 Hampshire Bay Ln, Farragut, TN
4 Bedrooms
$2,600
2036 sqft
Spacious 4 Bedroom, 3 Bath Bungalow - Spacious 3 bedroom 3 bath bungalow style townhouse with beautiful views and a great open floor plan in Farragut. Maintenance free all brick exterior.

1 of 45

Last updated June 13 at 09:39pm
1 Unit Available
631 Glen Willow Drive
631 Glen Willow Drive, Farragut, TN
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$2,700
3186 sqft
Corner lot with an amazing fenced in back yard! Beautiful 4 bedroom, 2 full baths & 2 half baths 2-story home with update appliances, granite counter tops, and all the space needed for family and friend functions.

1 of 32

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
12220 West Kingsgate Rd.
12220 West Kingsgate Road, Farragut, TN
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$1,600
1800 sqft
Beautiful hillside property overlooking the East Tennessee Mountainside. - Enjoy amazing views of East Tennessee from this newly renovated split foyer.
Results within 1 mile of Farragut

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 09:39pm
1 Unit Available
11807 Black Road
11807 Black Road, Knox County, TN
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
2680 sqft
NEWLY BUILT!!! Enjoy an open floor plan with brand new appliances and hardwood floors. A back patio which opens to a beautiful yard that is lined with naturals perfect background, spacious rooms with modern decor and finishes.
Results within 5 miles of Farragut
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 06:57pm
$
103 Units Available
The Village at Westland Cove
9635 Westland Cove Way, Knoxville, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,155
771 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,553
1250 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,980
1520 sqft
Knoxville's Premier Waterfront Community. Are you ready to live an active lifestyle? Our Knoxville apartment community features a waterfront location allowing easy access to Fort Loudoun Lake.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 06:52pm
24 Units Available
Goldelm at Metropolitan Apartments
790 North Cedar Bluff Road, Knoxville, TN
1 Bedroom
$744
688 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$919
950 sqft
Minutes from downtown Knoxville and surrounded by lush landscaping, these apartments offer wood-style flooring, granite counters and an elegant designer paint scheme. Take advantage of the resort-style pool, Wi-Fi and many more luxury amenities.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
12 Units Available
Heritage Lake
1105 Lake Heritage Way, Knoxville, TN
1 Bedroom
$920
767 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,020
1077 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,165
1330 sqft
Air-conditioned apartments offer granite counters, fireplaces, walk-in closets and washer/dryer hookups. Community accommodates dogs and cats. Round-the-clock maintenance. Close to Concord Park and Fort Loudoun Lake. Easy access to I-140 for commuters.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
34 Units Available
Forest Ridge
9706 Smokey Ridge Way, Knoxville, TN
1 Bedroom
$900
860 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,005
1146 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,180
1494 sqft
Discover the Pinnacle in Knoxville Apartment Living Welcome home to luxury living at Forest Ridge Apartments in Knoxville. Forest Ridge is an upscale apartment community featuring spacious one, two or three bedroom townhomes.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 06:53pm
19 Units Available
Preserve at Hardin Valley
2310 Yellow Birch Way, Knoxville, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,074
835 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,358
1205 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,533
1415 sqft
This elegant community offers wooded trails, volleyball courts, and fireside lounges. Apartments feature upscale amenities such as granite countertops, hardwood floors, and large windows for ample natural light.
Verified

1 of 42

Last updated June 13 at 02:22pm
4 Units Available
Brendon Park Apartments
9123 Grayland Dr, Knoxville, TN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$825
680 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$925
908 sqft
Pet-friendly community in a park-like setting with impressive views. Patio or balcony in each unit. Salt-water pool, oversize sundeck and basketball courts available. State-of-the-art fitness center. Updated, spacious interiors.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 06:47pm
5 Units Available
Goldelm at Cedar Bluff
424 N Cedar Bluff Road, Knoxville, TN
1 Bedroom
$839
785 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$899
1042 sqft
Contemporary apartments in community with biking and jogging trails, clubhouse, and pool. Controlled access to complex. Apartments feature oversized closets and stainless steel appliances. Near Starbucks, Waffle House and I-75.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 06:02pm
28 Units Available
Element At Cedar Bluff
9015 Ten Mile Rd, Knoxville, TN
Studio
$699
480 sqft
1 Bedroom
$789
607 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$839
850 sqft
Recently renovated apartments include new granite countertops, new stainless steel appliances, hardwood flooring, open kitchen and nickel finishes. Community grill stations, swimming pool and dog walking areas.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
13 Units Available
Walden Legacy
1261 Walden Legacy Way, Knoxville, TN
1 Bedroom
$936
833 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,072
1056 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,427
1516 sqft
Upscale, premier gated community. Interior upgrades include crown molding, raised-panel cabinets and walk-in closets. Fireplaces in each unit. On-site pool, playground and fitness center. Guest suite available. Pet-friendly. Minutes to Ball Camp Park.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated December 16 at 11:39pm
Contact for Availability
Mountain View
601 S Peters Rd, Knoxville, TN
1 Bedroom
$885
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
Boutique apartment community with easy access to I-40/75. Friendly community with tennis court and pool. Lush landscaping. Apartments have walk-in closets and extra storage. On-site laundry and parking.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
14297 Virtue Road
14297 Virtue Road, Loudon County, TN
4 Bedrooms
$1,800
2200 sqft
14297 Virtue Road Available 08/01/20 Basement Ranch 4 Br. 3 Ba. 2 Car Garage - Basement Ranch House 3-4 bedrooms 3 full bathrooms Main level: 3 Br.

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2006 Cypresswood Lane
2006 Cypresswood Lane, Knox County, TN
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
3200 sqft
2006 Cypresswood Lane Available 07/01/20 Hardin Valley, 4 bedroom, fireplace, 2 car garage - For additional information and to schedule a showing, please call or text Ryan Fogarty at (865) 333-4840. This Hardin Valley home features 4 bedrooms, 3.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
1808 Sedgewick Dr
1808 Sedgewick Drive, Knox County, TN
4 Bedrooms
$1,600
1808 sqft
Charming home in highly sought area of West Knoxville. This home was recently updated, Stainless Steel appliances, plank flooring,fireplace, deck and fresh paint thru out.Convenient location and great school district!

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 09:39pm
1 Unit Available
10179 Bob Gray Road
10179 Bob Gray Road, Knox County, TN
4 Bedrooms
$1,800
2587 sqft
Newly renovated single family, 4 bedroom 3 bathroom home located in Hardin Valley. Open site living room and kitchen area perfect for family time. Spacious bonus room downstairs providing a location for get-togethers.

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 08:43pm
1 Unit Available
455 Bramblewood Lane, #2
455 Bramblewood Lane, Knox County, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
990 sqft
Summer Move-in Special! $500 off the first month's rent and waived application & admin fees (up to a $290 value!) if lease signed before June 30th! This charming brick townhome is ideally located in the highly sought after West Knoxville area, and

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 08:43pm
1 Unit Available
2686 Avery Circle
2686 Avery Cir, Loudon County, TN
2 Bedrooms
$925
925 sqft
This quaint brick duplex has everything you are looking for, including a highly functional, airy & bright floorplan complete with designated dining and laundry areas, spacious bedrooms, off-street parking, a large lawn, and more.

1 of 24

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
750 Foster Dr
750 Foster Drive, Loudon County, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1700 sqft
Located in the Martell Estates East Subdivision, Unique, large one level home in excellent location! - This home has so much character! 1700 Square foot, 3 bedroom, 2 bath home with large sunroom on huge level lot in excellent Lenoir City location!
Results within 10 miles of Farragut
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 07:05pm
$
28 Units Available
Hudson on the Greenway Apartments
201 Cairn Cir NW, Knoxville, TN
1 Bedroom
$849
680 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$999
908 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,269
1288 sqft
Near I-40, with one- and two-bedroom floor plans. Community amenities include on-site laundry, pool, playground, 24-hour gym and parking. Units feature hardwood floors, fireplace and walk-in closets. Pets welcomed for an additional fee.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
15 Units Available
Bell Walker's Crossing
8301 Block House Way, Knoxville, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,070
889 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,105
1177 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
1295 sqft
Comfortable apartments with garden soaking tubs and breakfast bars. Relax in the resident lounge or work out at the fitness center. Play sports and picnic at nearby West Hills/John Bynon Park. By I-75.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 06:21pm
$
22 Units Available
Retreat West Hills
3399 Lake Brook Blvd, Knoxville, TN
1 Bedroom
$779
645 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$919
952 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,149
1190 sqft
One-, two- and three-bedroom homes in Knoxville's West Hills neighborhood, close to West Town Mall. Pet-friendly units come with carpets, ceiling fans and air conditioning. Clubhouse, carport and tennis court. Near West Hills Elementary School.
What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Farragut, TN

Finding an apartment in Farragut that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

