Last updated July 12 2020 at 10:31 PM

55 Apartments for rent in Farragut, TN with parking

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
209 Duzane Drive
209 Duzane Drive, Farragut, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
1400 sqft
RARE FIND IN FARRAGUT FOR $1,475 !!! - Location, location, location! Close to Turkey Creek Shopping, Dining and all Farragut schools in a quiet residential neighborhood. New floors and paint throughout. Ceiling fans in all the bedrooms.

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
13036 Hampshire Bay Ln
13036 Hampshire Bay Ln, Farragut, TN
4 Bedrooms
$2,600
2036 sqft
Spacious 4 Bedroom, 3 Bath Bungalow - Spacious 3 bedroom 3 bath bungalow style townhouse with beautiful views and a great open floor plan in Farragut. Maintenance free all brick exterior.
Results within 5 miles of Farragut
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
31 Units Available
Forest Ridge
9706 Smokey Ridge Way, Knoxville, TN
1 Bedroom
$920
860 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$930
1146 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,230
1494 sqft
Discover the Pinnacle in Knoxville Apartment Living Welcome home to luxury living at Forest Ridge Apartments in Knoxville. Forest Ridge is an upscale apartment community featuring spacious one, two or three bedroom townhomes.
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
13 Units Available
Walden Legacy
1261 Walden Legacy Way, Knoxville, TN
1 Bedroom
$945
833 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,240
1056 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,309
1516 sqft
Upscale, premier gated community. Interior upgrades include crown molding, raised-panel cabinets and walk-in closets. Fireplaces in each unit. On-site pool, playground and fitness center. Guest suite available. Pet-friendly. Minutes to Ball Camp Park.
Last updated July 12 at 02:23pm
7 Units Available
Brendon Park Apartments
9123 Grayland Dr, Knoxville, TN
Studio
$725
418 sqft
1 Bedroom
$845
680 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$945
908 sqft
Pet-friendly community in a park-like setting with impressive views. Patio or balcony in each unit. Salt-water pool, oversize sundeck and basketball courts available. State-of-the-art fitness center. Updated, spacious interiors.
Last updated July 12 at 10:29pm
5 Units Available
Heritage Lake
1105 Lake Heritage Way, Knoxville, TN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,060
1077 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1330 sqft
Air-conditioned apartments offer granite counters, fireplaces, walk-in closets and washer/dryer hookups. Community accommodates dogs and cats. Round-the-clock maintenance. Close to Concord Park and Fort Loudoun Lake. Easy access to I-140 for commuters.
Last updated July 13 at 12:40am
20 Units Available
Preserve at Hardin Valley
2310 Yellow Birch Way, Knoxville, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,137
835 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,368
1205 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,468
1415 sqft
This elegant community offers wooded trails, volleyball courts, and fireside lounges. Apartments feature upscale amenities such as granite countertops, hardwood floors, and large windows for ample natural light.
Last updated July 13 at 12:04am
18 Units Available
Element At Cedar Bluff
9015 Ten Mile Rd, Knoxville, TN
Studio
$699
480 sqft
1 Bedroom
$789
607 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$839
850 sqft
Recently renovated apartments include new granite countertops, new stainless steel appliances, hardwood flooring, open kitchen and nickel finishes. Community grill stations, swimming pool and dog walking areas.
Last updated July 13 at 12:20am
84 Units Available
The Village at Westland Cove
9635 Westland Cove Way, Knoxville, TN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,553
1250 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,020
1520 sqft
Knoxville's Premier Waterfront Community. Are you ready to live an active lifestyle? Our Knoxville apartment community features a waterfront location allowing easy access to Fort Loudoun Lake.
Last updated July 13 at 12:03am
18 Units Available
Goldelm at Metropolitan Apartments
790 North Cedar Bluff Road, Knoxville, TN
1 Bedroom
$744
688 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$919
950 sqft
Minutes from downtown Knoxville and surrounded by lush landscaping, these apartments offer wood-style flooring, granite counters and an elegant designer paint scheme. Take advantage of the resort-style pool, Wi-Fi and many more luxury amenities.
Last updated July 13 at 12:34am
5 Units Available
Goldelm at Cedar Bluff
424 N Cedar Bluff Road, Knoxville, TN
1 Bedroom
$779
785 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$999
1042 sqft
Contemporary apartments in community with biking and jogging trails, clubhouse, and pool. Controlled access to complex. Apartments feature oversized closets and stainless steel appliances. Near Starbucks, Waffle House and I-75.
Last updated December 16 at 11:39pm
Contact for Availability
Mountain View
601 S Peters Rd, Knoxville, TN
1 Bedroom
$885
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
Boutique apartment community with easy access to I-40/75. Friendly community with tennis court and pool. Lush landscaping. Apartments have walk-in closets and extra storage. On-site laundry and parking.

Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
8905 Shoreham Circle
8905 Shoreham Boulevard, Knox County, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
2100 sqft
8905 Shoreham Circle Available 08/16/20 West Knoxville 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath, 2 car garage - 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath, 2 car garage with two living areas, dining room (or home office) Large, eat-in kitchen with all kitchen appliances included.

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
3327 Teal Creek Lane
3327 Teal Creek Ln, Knox County, TN
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
2445 sqft
Breathtaking Custom Built 4 bdrm, 3 Bath Home in excellent location of Hardin Valley! - Stunning 4 Bedroom, 3 bath, brick two-story home with 2,433 sq. ft.

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2009 Knoll Tree Drive
2009 Knoll Tree Drive, Knox County, TN
4 Bedrooms
$1,800
2042 sqft
Beautiful 2-Story 4 Bd -2.5 Ba Single Family Home in West Knox off Lovell Road. - Beautiful 2-Story 4 Bd -2.5 Ba Single Family Home in West Knox off Lovell Road.

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
900 Davis Lane
900 Davis Lane, Loudon County, TN
5 Bedrooms
$3,000
4200 sqft
900 Davis Lane Available 09/01/20 Minutes from Farragut. Country Setting 4 BR House; FULL Basement apartment. - This new house on several acres will feel like the country but WE WILL MOW the acreage for you.

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
14297 Virtue Road
14297 Virtue Road, Loudon County, TN
4 Bedrooms
$1,800
2200 sqft
14297 Virtue Road Available 08/01/20 Basement Ranch 4 Br. 3 Ba. 2 Car Garage - Basement Ranch House 3-4 bedrooms 3 full bathrooms Main level: 3 Br.

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
750 Foster Dr
750 Foster Drive, Loudon County, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1700 sqft
Located in the Martell Estates East Subdivision, Unique, large one level home in excellent location! - This home has so much character! 1700 Square foot, 3 bedroom, 2 bath home with large sunroom on huge level lot in excellent Lenoir City location!

Last updated April 4 at 07:32am
1 Unit Available
280 S Peters Rd
280 South Peters Road, Knox County, TN
Studio
$2,500
3300 sqft
Location, Location, Location! Wonderful office space available for $2500/month conveniently located on South Peters Rd just off of Kingston Pike. 3300 sq ft with 2450 finished space beautifully updated and ready to go.

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
137 Durwood Road Unit F
137 Durwood Road, Knox County, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1792 sqft
Knoxville, 3 bedroom end unit townhome with bonus room - For additional information and to schedule a showing, please contact Sharon Arnwine with Realty Executives Associates at 865-313-7215 (cell) or 865-984-1111 (office).

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1905 Penwood Drive
1905 Penwood Drive, Knox County, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1554 sqft
West Knoxville 3 bedroom 2.5 bath close to Pellissppi Parkway - For additional information and to schedule a showing, please contact Hank Fennel Owner/Agent with Realty Executives Associates at (865) 803-6413 (cell) or (865) 693-3232(office).
Results within 10 miles of Farragut
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
28 Units Available
Eagle Pointe
8608 Eagle Pointe Dr, Knoxville, TN
1 Bedroom
$850
810 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,093
1196 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,154
1380 sqft
Eagle Pointe Apartments in Knoxville, Tennessee, offer a clubhouse and beautifully landscaped, flower-filled grounds. Apartments have new carpet, updated kitchens and lots of light. Classic colonial exteriors.
Last updated July 12 at 02:23pm
22 Units Available
Deane Hill
Windover Apartment Homes
301 Cheshire Dr, Knoxville, TN
1 Bedroom
$878
726 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,185
1267 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,602
1700 sqft
Apartments feature central air/heating and hardwood floors. Residents get access to a tennis court, picnic area and fitness center. Near I-40. Close to Lakeshore Park, West Town Mall and University of Tennessee Medical Center.
Last updated July 12 at 02:23pm
2 Units Available
Bearden
Kingston Pointe Apartments
6315 Kingston Pike, Knoxville, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,000
761 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
***Due to COVID-19, we are taking extra precautions to enhance the safety for our staff and residents. If you are interested in touring one of our beautiful apartment homes, we encourage you to contact us to schedule an appointment.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Farragut, TN

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Farragut apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

